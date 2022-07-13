ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: N'Keal Harry Has 5-Word Reaction To Getting Traded

By Andrew Gould
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

N'Keal Harry will get a chance to resuscitate his career in the Windy City. On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears acquired the wide receiver from the New England Patriots for a 2024 seventh-round pick. After falling out of favor in Foxborough, the 24-year-old can write a new chapter on a team needing...

Donald Francis
2d ago

I had such high hopes for Harry but he never got off and Bill's Dog House seemed to be Harry's fate and unfortunately he never recovered.I wish him luck.

7
OnlineProfessor
2d ago

He had/has a lot of potential. The problem is Belichick almost always gets it right with talent and the Bears usually get it wrong. Hopefully I’m wrong on this one and He rebounds.

4
 

