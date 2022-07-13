Best Amazon Basics deals of Prime Day: the cheapest just got cheaper

(Image credit: Amazon)

There seems to be an Amazon Basics version of practically any small-to-medium-size product you care to think of, from silicone mats to air fryers to weights and scatter cushions. With Amazon Prime Day well underway – it's into its second and last day, in fact – here's a roundup of some of the delights on offer. Amazon Basics products start off cheap and with Prime Day sales on, they are now even cheaper. It's a good day to shop for basics, then. Specifically, Amazon Basics.

If you're in a rush, you can head straight to the Amazon page housing all the Prime Day Amazon Basics deals (opens in new tab). You may find it a little overwhelming, though. To keep an eye on deals that are less basic, check out T3's very own Best Prime Day deals hub.

The best Amazon Basics deals for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Basics Premium Knife Block Set:

A saving of 15% on this massive set of knives (and one pair of scissors) brings the price down to barely £2 per blade. Would I expect them to be amazing knives, for that price? No. But you can run them through the cheapest of knofe sharpeners without worrying about ruining them, and anyway the sheer quantity of knives means you'll need absolutely ages to blunt all of them.

Hulker Tower Extension Lead: £20.79, was £29.99 | Average user score: 4.7

Rather like the knife block above, but for electricity, this multi-plug and multi-USB tower can support no fewer than 16 devices at once, all told. Surge protection up to 3250W, plus a user satisfaction rating of 4.7, suggest this is most unlikely to electrocute you or catch fire, which is always a big plus in our book. The 2m cord on it is adequate for most scenarios we can think of, too.

Amazon Basics 23 in 1 Multi-cooker: £59.97, was £89.99 | Average user score: 4.5

A saving of 36% here. Remember in the years before air fryers, when Instant Pot multi-cookers were the hottest thing in the world's kitchens? Amazon does and it has trumped its inspiration buy serving up a pressure cooker that does no fewer than 22 further things. Slow cook, fast cook, steam cook and sauté – this does it all. Plus 19 other things.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker: £56.99, was £89.99 | Average user score: 4.7

It would be remiss of me not to point out that this Instant Pot, which is to a large extent identical to the above Instant Pot copy has almost the exact same deal on. It's got a slightly larger capacity, does slightly fewer things, but to all intents and purposes it's the same thing, but from a name brand.

Amazon Basics cast-iron kettlebell: £21.18, was £28.90 | Average user score 4.7

A 10-kilo kettlebell – and what a shiny one it is. As well as the shiny finish – 'for extra durability' – this cast iron weight features a textured grip and a 1-year warranty. How the hell are you going to break a cast iron kettlebell?! We don't know, but if you do, you're covered. If 10kg is too light or too heavy, there's a full range of similarly well-reviewed Basics kettlebells. (opens in new tab)

Amazon Basics BRITA Maxtra compatible filter (6 pack): £13.99, was £19.99 | Average user rating: 4.3

Cheap cartridges for your Brita Maxtra water jug. The slightly lower user score suggests these are not as good as the official Brita cartridges in terms of ease of use – but then of course they're not; they're almost a pound a filter cheaper.

Amazon Basics AA Rechargeable Batteries: £13.86, was £18.24 | Average user score: 4.5

16 rechargeable batteries, all ready-charged for use on Christmas Day… or Thursday. I don't really have a great deal more to say about these. If you want a size other than AA or a pack bigger than 16, Amazon has plenty of other options.

Amazon Basics HDMI cable (5 pack): £13.22, was £14.55 | Average user score: 4.5

Most TVs only have 4 HDMI cables, so this should service all of your AV requirements in one room, with a bonus cable to spare. These are tough, nylon-Braided cables, 1.8m in length – that should be long enough for most setups. They're 4K and HDMI 2.1 compatible and rated at 18Gbps.