Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Locating Suspect Involved in July 13 Homicide. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 14, 2022, that on the evening of July 13, 2022, shortly after 5:30 p.m., detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations Monroe Field Office (LSP MFO) were requested by the Delhi Police Department to investigate a homicide that occurred on Second Street at Charter Street, within the city limits of Delhi, Louisiana. Quattrous Jones, 22, of Delhi, Louisiana, has been identified as the deceased victim. Two other victims were injured but not critically.

DELHI, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO