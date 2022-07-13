ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Tooele by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

Flood watch issued for area spanning from Utah to Kane counties

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A portion of Utah encompassing 12 counties in Utah will be under a flood watch beginning at noon Friday, indicated people in those areas should be prepared for possible flooding. The National Weather Service issued the watch for a central strip of the state...
Flash Flood Warning issued for Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 20:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Tooele FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE JACOB CITY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN TOOELE COUNTY At 819 PM MDT, Tooele County Emergency Management reported sounds of rock movement and some visible water flowing within interior areas of the Jacob City burn scar during earlier inspection. More information is expected after 9pm this evening. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Soldier Canyon. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Jacob City Burn Scar. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Jacob City Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stockton. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Tornado confirmed in Tooele County

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A tornado touched down in Grantsville Wednesday shortly before 2 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) confirms. A landspout tornado touched down at 6 SSW near Grantsville in an open field near the Stansbury Mountains, based on preliminary data from the NWS. A video captured by an ABC viewer captured it. […]
Several cougar sightings reported in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – Multiple residents in West Valley City have reported cougar sightings over the past couple of weeks. According to the West Valley City Police Department, residents have spotted cougars in the areas of:. 6000 West 3500 South. 4500 West 3080 South. 4400 South 3200 West.
Where things stand on wildfires burning in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters across Utah got some help from the weather this week, as temperatures cooled a bit and cloud cover along with monsoon moisture rolled in. Still there are several wildfires that are being fought across Utah. Here’s where things stand on the major wildfires burning...
Utah driver pulled over twice for speeding over 100 mph in 10 minutes, UHP says

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol says one driver was pulled over not once, but twice for speeding over 100 mph in a 10-minute span. The first incident happened around 6:43 p.m. Tuesday after a state trooper stopped the Honda Pilot for hitting speeds of 111 mph on Interstate 15 near milepost 213.
Child dies after being found unresponsive in backyard pool

KEARNS, Utah — A 15-month-old girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a pool in Kearns. Authorities were called out to the area of 5600 South and 4540 West around 5:10 p.m. Friday. Det. Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department told KSL that children were playing...
15-month-old girl drowns in backyard kiddie pool in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — A 15-month-old girl drowned Friday evening in a Kearns backyard pool. According to Officer Bennett with Unified Police Department, the drowning took place in a kiddie pool in a backyard near 5680 South 4540 West. More from 2News. Lt. Nate Lord with UPD said it...
Utah man sentenced to prison for setting dog on fire

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (KTVX) — A Utah man has been sentenced to prison this week for setting a dog on fire in the spring of 2021. Michael Paul Busico, 41, tortured a companion pet and admitted to setting Dixie, a four-year-old Red Heeler, on fire after taking her from her yard in an effort to intimidate her family.
Thousands of Utah inmates transferred to new prison in SLC

UTAH (ABC4) – Thanks to coordination from multiple state agencies, thousands of inmates have now been transferred to a new Utah prison. From July 11 to July 15, 2,464 inmates were transferred from the Utah State Prison in Draper to the new Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City.
Multiple officeholders lose seats as Utah election results are finalized

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Multiple Utah officeholders lost their seats during June's primary election, according to Tuesday's final vote totals from various counties. Sen. Derek Kitchen (D-Salt Lake City) will leave the Legislature after one term, losing to Jen Plumb, a physician, by just 61 votes. Plumb had 4,383 votes compared to Kitchen's 4,322 votes in the Senate District 9 race, according to Salt Lake County's vote totals.
Know before you go this weekend; What’s new at Bountiful Handcart days!

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – One of Davis County’s most enjoyable community festivals and parades is coming up this Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 16th – Bountiful Handcart Days. But there are some changes you should know about before you go. Traditionally, Handcart Days falls right before the Days of ’47, but this year, organizers bumped it up a bit earlier in the month.. so be mindful of that.
