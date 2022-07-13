Altoona man sentenced in deadly 2020 shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man charged with fatally shooting another man in an alley in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to serve 12 to 30 years in state prison.

Vasilios Pentsas Jr., 36, accepted a plea deal that included third-degree murder, gun offenses and tampering with evidence charges, according to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks.

Pentsas was charged in November 2020 when he was accused of shooting 29-year-old Andrew Stephen Ozio of Hollidaysburg three times in the chest, jaw, and head. The shooting occurred in an alley along the 100 block of East Crawford Avenue.

VASILIOS PENTSAS JR.

A witness told police that Ozio was working as a caretaker at a residence on South Lloyd Street and Ozio claimed Pentsas owed him money. Ozio also told the witness Pentsas threatened to shoot him and the person he cares for, according to the complaint.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Ozio stepped out of the home to confront Pentsas who then shot him with a 40 caliber gun. Police eventually found Pentsas at his mother’s home where he said he owed Ozio $440 for marijuana he bought from him. Pentsas also claimed Ozio beat up one of his other friends with a pipe.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Pentsas initially denied shooting Ozio but later told police where to find the firearm that he used.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.