ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona man sentenced in deadly 2020 shooting

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man charged with fatally shooting another man in an alley in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to serve 12 to 30 years in state prison.

Vasilios Pentsas Jr., 36, accepted a plea deal that included third-degree murder, gun offenses and tampering with evidence charges, according to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks.

Pentsas was charged in November 2020 when he was accused of shooting 29-year-old Andrew Stephen Ozio of Hollidaysburg three times in the chest, jaw, and head. The shooting occurred in an alley along the 100 block of East Crawford Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY: One dead after being shot in Altoona alley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQV5Y_0gehbRgO00
VASILIOS PENTSAS JR.

A witness told police that Ozio was working as a caretaker at a residence on South Lloyd Street and Ozio claimed Pentsas owed him money. Ozio also told the witness Pentsas threatened to shoot him and the person he cares for, according to the complaint.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Ozio stepped out of the home to confront Pentsas who then shot him with a 40 caliber gun. Police eventually found Pentsas at his mother’s home where he said he owed Ozio $440 for marijuana he bought from him. Pentsas also claimed Ozio beat up one of his other friends with a pipe.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Pentsas initially denied shooting Ozio but later told police where to find the firearm that he used.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Trio charged for alleged armed robbery in Windber

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are being charged after an alleged robbery where a man was beaten and threatened at gunpoint at a Windber home. On June 13, Windber police were sent to the 500 block of Main Street for what was later described as a completed armed robbery, according to the criminal complaint. The man told police he went to the home to meet with 20-year-old James Alan Rickabaugh, of Tyrone, who he allegedly met on Tinder. However, the man reported there were two other people in the home: 21-year-old Tyanne Joy Dempsie, of Windber, and 28-year-old Qudir Elijah White, of Conemaugh.
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

Man pleads guilty to using shock collar, pepper spray on kids

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man has pleaded guilty to charges after using a dog shock collar and pepper spray on children in 2020, according to the charges filed. According to Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar, John W. Bailey, 34, of Sipesville, pleaded guilty to one count each of recklessly endangering […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Fugitive points gun at woman, threatens to kill her

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in jail with bail at $200,000 after authorities were told he threatened to kill a woman five times in the past six weeks. A relative of the woman came forward to state police in Huntingdon on July 12 and alleged that she witnessed 30-year-old William Ketchem, of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Blair County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, PA
County
Blair County, PA
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

State police find missing Vintondale woman

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Indiana and Cambria counties were searching for a missing, possibly endangered Vintondale woman. Update: Troopers report that Yerty was found said at around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. They want to thank everyone for their part to help locate the woman. You can read the original story below.
VINTONDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alley#Violent Crime#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Police search for suspect who punched man outside of State College Sheetz

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said punched another man outside of Sheetz on July 6. Police say that at approximately 2:27 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a man wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt white a white design on it, and a black ball cap allegedly punched a man. The alleged assault took place outside of the downtown Sheetz in State College located along the 100 block of South Pugh Street.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Curwensville man charged with raping unconscious woman

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is behind bars for allegedly raping a neighbor’s friend in 2021. Douglas Albert, 53, was charged with raping an unconscious woman in March 2021 after DNA obtained from a rape kit was tied back to him. On March 31, 2021,...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man busted at Wendy’s

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who had a warrant for his arrest is in jail after sheriffs found him at Wendy’s, though it’s reported he gave deputies a hard time before being taken into custody. On July 12 around 2:30 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffery K. Burgmeier III was spotted by the deputies of […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County parents accused of beating 9-year-old daughter

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A local mother is accused of savagely beating her 9-year-old daughter just two months after the girl's father was arrested on charges he too viciously beat the girl. Police say the girl was beaten so badly, she needed medical attention. The alleged abuse happened at the family's home in Torrance, in Derry Township. According to the criminal complaint, both the child's mother and father attacked the child for accidentally knocking something over.John Hewitt has lived on Torrance Road for 36 years. He knows and has seen a lot, including the alleged behavior of Aaliyah Barnhart and Jordache...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Brookville Man Scattering Rubbish Identified By Mail Found in Garbage

Man Scattering Rubbish Identified by Name, Address ‘Within the Garbage’. Man Scattering Rubbish Identified by Name, Address ‘Within the Garbage’. PSP Marienville received a report for a person scattering rubbish around 2:11 p.m., on July 11, at the intersection of Deemer’s Camp Road and Mineweaser Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Accused Mt. Union cold case murderer headed to court

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The case against a Virginia man accused of killing two women in 2009 is headed to Huntingdon County court. After 13 years without answers, DNA results were able to lead police to arrest a Virginia man they believe murdered two Mount Union women in 2009, and now he’s headed to court.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy