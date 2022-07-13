ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced in deadly southeast Bakersfield shooting

By Jason Kotowski
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years and eight months in prison after pleading no contest to fatally shooting a man in southeast Bakersfield.

Javell Waddell, 26, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition in exchange for the dismissal of a murder charge, according to court records.

Waddell was arrested in the Sept. 26 shooting that killed Devontay Kelley, 22, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies found Kelley with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Cannon Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

