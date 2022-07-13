Columbus Police search for missing teenager, last seen July 1

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old who was last seen on July 1, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m.

Nevaeh Freeman, 14, was reported missing from the 700th block of Illges Road. Police say that it is unknown what Freeman was wearing.

According to Columbus Police, Freeman is a black female who stands at five-foot-six and weighs 250 pounds. Freeman has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Nevaeh’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Youth Services Unit at (706) 653-3449.