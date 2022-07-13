ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

BREAKING: Max Pacioretty, Dylan Coghlan Traded To Hurricanes

By Owen Krepps
vegashockeynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights have made a big splash on the NHL trade market. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, both Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan have been traded from the Golden Knight to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for future considerations. In what can be considered a salary...

