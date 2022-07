AEW's Darby Allin prides himself on being a daredevil both in and out of the ring. Anyone who follows his social media profiles knows this all to well, and some of Allin's recent stunts have been pretty crazy. The former TNT Champion was recently at a Nitro Circus event and attempted to hit a backflip while riding a child's tricycle. His first attempt was seemingly disastrous as he failed to fully rotate and landed on the back of his head. But Allin popped right back up and tried it again, completing it on his second try.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO