Eagan, MN

Large Firework Detonated Inside Eagan Movie Theater

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a southern Twin Cities suburb are working to identify the person or persons who set off a large firework inside a movie theater Tuesday night....

Minnesota Crime & Safety
