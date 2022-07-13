ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Supt. Brown announces charges after Chicago cop shot last month

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo officers in a marked squad car were attempting to pull...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 6

IGIT
2d ago

if the judges and leadership were tough on these criminals we wouldn't have this happening very sad and concerning

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

CPD officer paralyzed in shooting released from hospital

Liam Hopkins, who is a close friend to Danny Goldman, the off-duty Chicago police officer who was paralyzed after being shot in Beverly, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how Goldman and his family are doing, and what people can do if they still want to help. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-94 shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A Chicago man has been charged in connection to an expressway shooting in Calumet City last month. Mark A. Hall, 25, faces two counts of attempted murder. At about 9:15 p.m. on June 24, Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to an expressway shooting that occurred on the Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Sibley Boulevard.
CALUMET CITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
NBC Chicago

Chicago Family Seeks Help After Mother Of 8 Is Killed

The family of a South Side mother killed in a June shooting is pleading for justice and assistance with raising the eight kids that her death left behind. Fredrica Coleman, 36, was gunned down outside her Englewood home at 65th and South Marshfield Ave. on Father’s Day. Her cousin...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 40, shot during struggle over gun in South Deering

EVANSTON, Ill. - A woman was shot during a struggle over a gun early Friday in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. The 40-year-old was in a fight with a man she knew around 12:16 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the hand while they were struggling over a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Chicago Journal

Chicago cop accused of striking woman at protest resigns

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer who had been facing possible dismissal after being accused of striking a woman and knocking out one of her teeth during a protest has resigned from the department. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates officers’ use of force, said in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with attempted murder in Bridgeport stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged in the stabbing of a man last July in the Bridgeport neighborhood. Nicole Dever, 52, is accused of stabbing a 41-year-old man multiple times on July 25, 2021 in the 3800 block of South Union Avenue, police said. She was arrested Thursday in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with hitting Chicago police officer in the face

CHICAGO - A Monee man was charged with striking a Chicago police officer Wednesday afternoon in the South Loop neighborhood. Craig Smart, 34, is accused of approaching police officers around 6:20 p.m., becoming aggressive and hitting one of them in the face in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former inspector re-hired by state after he was accused of groping Chicago business owners

CHIAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security hired a former state inspector who had been caught on camera groping the owner of a doggy daycare center last year.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has now learned that former Illinois Department of Agriculture inspector Jose Guillen had been getting paid by the state since February, most recently earning a paycheck last week."Part of me regrets that I didn't come forward sooner, because of the fact that if I had -- there are some women that it had happened to afterwards," said Leah Bindig, the owner of the Bucktown doggy daycare...
CHICAGO, IL
fox40jackson.com

Three men charged in shooting that left off-duty Chicago cop paralyzed

Three men were charged Tuesday for a Saturday shooting that left an off-duty Chicago police officer paralyzed. The three men, Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, are each accused of playing a role in the shooting of Officer Danny Golden. The incident took place at a local bar, where a fight broke out between the three men and another group.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Two men killed in South Shore shooting

Two men were fatally shot Monday in South Shore on the South Side. About 1:40 p.m., David Clay, 25, and Charles Brown, 39, were in an alley in the 2200 block of East 70th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

4 wounded in mass shooting in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park Thursday afternoon. Police said the victims were hanging outside of a residence in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue around 4 p.m., when a white sport-utility vehicle drove by and someone got out and shot them all.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy