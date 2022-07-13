Supt. Brown announces charges after Chicago cop shot last month
Two officers in a marked squad car were attempting to pull...www.fox32chicago.com
Two officers in a marked squad car were attempting to pull...www.fox32chicago.com
if the judges and leadership were tough on these criminals we wouldn't have this happening very sad and concerning
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6