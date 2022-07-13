Supt. Brown announces charges after Chicago cop shot last month

CHIAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security hired a former state inspector who had been caught on camera groping the owner of a doggy daycare center last year.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has now learned that former Illinois Department of Agriculture inspector Jose Guillen had been getting paid by the state since February, most recently earning a paycheck last week."Part of me regrets that I didn't come forward sooner, because of the fact that if I had -- there are some women that it had happened to afterwards," said Leah Bindig, the owner of the Bucktown doggy daycare...

