Give yourself a raise and prioritize your savings, here’s how

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With inflation at a high, saving money can be tricky. Luckily, Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance and Financial Services has some tips to help you save some cash this summer.

Pistole said one thing that can help people focus during the summer months is prioritizing their savings.

“We like to think about what’s right now, the vacation that we’re about to go on and maybe what’s next week. But we really want to focus on a year from now, maybe a special family vacation that we want to take five years from now,” said Pistole.

He recommends setting money aside at least monthly for two things: an emergency fund and for future retirement.

“It’s not going to take care of itself on its own. We have to plan for this ahead of time. So prioritize your savings,” said Pistole.

If you would like to learn more about budgeting and other financial advice from Pistole, click here .

