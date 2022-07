WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING LIVE TV TAPINGS. The premier all-female sports entertainment property, featuring the WOW Superheroes kicks off its return to the Belasco Theatre in DTLA for three nights of action on Wednesday July 13 through July 15 for three nights of explosive National TV tapings. The only all female organization broadcast worldwide events featuring the mightiest heroes battling against some of the most threatening villains in the action-packed saga you won’t want to miss. Catch all the highflying flips and brawls in person. And who knows you may be on TV! Great Family Entertainment!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO