WWE

NORTH Wrestling Tells Fans To Get Tested Due To Positive COVID Tests After Weekend Show

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH Wrestling has advised fans to get tested for COVID after getting reports of people at their weekend show testing positive. The UK promotion posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the news, writing:....

411mania.com

