NORTH Wrestling Tells Fans To Get Tested Due To Positive COVID Tests After Weekend Show

Fans attending the Commonwealth Games, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool, and the opening weekend of the English Football League are set to be hit by a 24-hour train strike.Train drivers at eight rail companies – Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains – will walk out on July 30 over pay disputes.The Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham on July 28, while defending Premier League champions City face last season’s FA Cup winners Liverpool at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on July 30.Wembley will stage the final of Euro...
