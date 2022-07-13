NORTH Wrestling Tells Fans To Get Tested Due To Positive COVID Tests After Weekend Show

“Only travel if absolutely necessary” – ahead of expected soaring temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, LNER has urged passengers to postpone their journeys.The train operator, which links London with Yorkshire, northeast England and southern Scotland, says: “We’ll be running fewer trains and it’s highly likely that they will be subject to significant delays because speed restrictions will be in place.”Network Rail is expected to impose blanket speed limits over much of the railway.Passengers booked to travel on LNER on Monday or Tuesday, 18 or 19 July, can use their tickets on either of the following two days and are recommended...

