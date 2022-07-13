ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Police searching for missing juvenile

By Simone Gibson
 2 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is requesting public assistance locating a missing female juvenile.

According to the police department, Kalli Jones, 16, of Columbus, Georgia, was reported missing from Celia Drive on July 1, around 3 a.m.

Jones was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the yellow word “NIRVANA” spelled on the shirt and black slides.

Law enforcement describes Jones as a white female weighing 100 pounds, standing 5 feet tall, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information concerning Jones’ location can contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

WTVM

Eyewitness at deadly Columbus weekend shooting speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friends and family are honoring the life of a 26-year-old Columbus woman murdered this past weekend. Police say, Sybearria Paige - a mother of four children- was gunned down at a pool party. They say it resulted from an ongoing feud between her and another woman,...
COLUMBUS, GA
