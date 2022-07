The Guardians got the 6-5 win over the Tigers as the offense and bullpen came in big!. One of the most frustrating things a pitcher can be faced with is the lack of run support by an offense. This is exactly what Zach Plesac has had to deal with throughout the first half of the season. So far, he's only had 2.59 runs of support per nine innings which is the third lowest in the MLB.

14 HOURS AGO