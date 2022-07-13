Community invited to ‘Coffee with a Cop’

A high pressure system moving through the Southland has brought extremely high temperatures, humidity and possible thunderstorms with it.The system, moving from east to west, is expected to fully arrive by the weekend. As the high pressure arrives, the marine layer is pushed back towards the coast, bringing higher temperatures earlier in the day. Several regions are expected to hit triple digits, especially in high desert areas. The Coachella Valley and Palm Springs area are expected to go into an extreme heat warning over the weekend as a result.Both the valleys and Inland Empire are expected to reach triple digit temperatures. Temperatures...

