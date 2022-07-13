ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Community invited to ‘Coffee with a Cop’

By News Release
signalscv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is inviting the community to join deputies...

signalscv.com

The Time Ranger | WW2 & The ‘Principal’ of the Thing

We’ve got such an epic trail ride through SCV history ahead, I think perhaps we should pack a lunch. Well. Maybe more than one. There’s tens of thousands of us riding together. Who knows. With the Internet? Maybe millions. Sigh. Perhaps it would be a whole lot easier...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Best bet SoCal events for this weekend

Looking for things to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. With no shortage of diverse activities to occupy your time, we’ll help you sift through this weekend’s festivities with a few recommendations. For more activities to do throughout the week, check out our Events Calendar for July 15–21.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

SCV Water debuts Top 100 SCV-Friendly Plant Guide

SCV Water recently debuted its new landscaping resource, the Top 100 SCV-Friendly Plant Guide. The Guide includes California and local natives as well as other low-water-use plants to inspire your landscape. All 100 plants are water-efficient, once established, and are known to do well in the Santa Clarita Valley. “Residents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Texas man arrested for 4 cold-case murders in L.A. and Inglewood: LAPD

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with four L.A. County murders that occurred in 1980 and 1995, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 1980 murders of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in L.A. and the 1995 killing of Trina Wilson in Inglewood were all connected back to 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson through DNA, the LAPD said in a press release.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Laist.com

San Gabriel Valley Drivers Prepare For A Mini-Carmageddon

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Caltrans is warning drivers to prepare...
IRWINDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA, OC home sellers dropping prices amid real estate slump

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern California Home sellers are cutting the asking prices for their listed homes. A new Redfin report found that nearly 40% of home sellers in Orange County and 30% in Los Angeles dropped their listing asking price in June, as the real estate market cools amid soaring mortgage rates and rising inventory. In Riverside, 36% of sellers cut the price of their homes last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Valladares: Violent felons should serve full prison terms

Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares is speaking out in opposition to the planned expansion of California’s early-release program for violent criminals. Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, said she’s concerned with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s recent submission to the Office of Administrative Law of permanent regulations that could triple the amount of time some inmates are able to earn off their sentences and result in the early release of violent felons after serving less than half their original sentences.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kcrw.com

Go to Trader Joe’s, avoid Sprouts, for cheaper groceries in LA

Record inflation is hitting consumer pocketbooks hard, and in Southern California, basic groceries are nearly 11% more expensive than last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Los Angeles Times staff writer Hugo Martin recently visited major supermarkets across the city to find out where you can spend less.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

High temperatures, humidity and possible thunderstorms expected as high pressure system moves through SoCal

A high pressure system moving through the Southland has brought extremely high temperatures, humidity and possible thunderstorms with it.The system, moving from east to west, is expected to fully arrive by the weekend. As the high pressure arrives, the marine layer is pushed back towards the coast, bringing higher temperatures earlier in the day. Several regions are expected to hit triple digits, especially in high desert areas. The Coachella Valley and Palm Springs area are expected to go into an extreme heat warning over the weekend as a result.Both the valleys and Inland Empire are expected to reach triple digit temperatures. Temperatures...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

SCV Economic Development Corp. survey results show business climate optimism

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. surveyed local businesses from specific sectors to evaluate the current and predicted business climate — and the verdict, according to the EDC, is that businesses are optimistic about the business climate and overall quality of life in the SCV. The survey was...
ECONOMY

