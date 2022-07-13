ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Sen. Manchin’s warning to Democrats about reconciliation sets off ‘alarm bells’ on Capitol Hill

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Alarm bells” ring on the Hill as...

www.nbcnews.com

The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
POLITICO

Democrats wasted no time in upping the pressure on Merrick Garland to prosecute Donald Trump and his associates.

House Democrats, in particular, are pushing the attorney general to act following explosive Jan. 6 testimony. What happened: House Democrats wasted no time in pushing Attorney General Merrick Garland to get more aggressive in prosecuting former President Donald Trump and his senior associates following explosive testimony from a former White House aide before the Jan. 6 committee.
Axios

House centrists mull Manchin counteroffer: No new taxes

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) is gauging support among House centrists for a counteroffer to the emerging Senate reconciliation package, with one big clause: No new taxes. Why it matters: Any attempt to modify a deal that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may reach with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) could scuttle the entire package. That could deprive President Biden — and vulnerable lawmakers — of a pre-election win at a time of real weakness.
Lootpress

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened Thursday to derail a bill designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States if Democrats revive their stalled package of energy and economic initiatives. The rejuvenation of the Democratic reconciliation package, central to President Joe Biden’s agenda is far...
