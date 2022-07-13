ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Abortion ruling to speed process for clinics, patients

By STEVE KARNOWSKI - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A court ruling that struck down most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional will speed the process...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana lawyer has emailed the state’s attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent a “cease and desist” letter Friday to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on behalf of obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, who performed the abortion on the girl. The letter says Rokita’s statements Wednesday on Fox News cast Bernard in a false light, allege misconduct and could incite violence. Kelly Stevenson, a spokesperson for Rokita's office, says he made “no misleading statements.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wcn247.com

Doctor's lawyer defends steps in girl's cross-state abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor who has found herself at the center of a political firestorm after revealing the story of a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio for an abortion says her client provided proper treatment. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney says Dr. Caitlin Bernard “has not violated any law, including patient privacy laws" in discussing the case. Bernard reported a June 30 abortion for a 10-year-old patient to the state health department within the three-day requirement set in state law, The Indianapolis Star and WXIN-TV of Indianapolis reported. Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday he was investigating Bernard, but offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing. A 27-year-old man was charged Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wcn247.com

Indicted Colorado clerk will remain free after Vegas trip

DENVER (AP) — An indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists will remain free on bond but will have to get court permission before traveling out of state. Judge Matthew Barrett canceled an arrest warrant on Friday for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters he issued after she traveled by private plane to Las Vegas to speak at a sheriffs’ conference. She left just hours after he ruled she could not leave Colorado. Her lawyer said he didn't see the order until after she left. Peters is accused of tampering with voting equipment. She has denied wrongdoing.
COLORADO STATE
wcn247.com

O'Rourke's campaign for Texas governor outraises Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke has raised nearly $32 million in his bid for Texas governor during the first half of 2022. That's more than Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and a haul that puts their race on track to smash spending records in November’s midterm elections. The new figures released Friday put the two-term governor in the rare position of finding himself outraised, although his campaign has raised more than $30 million since the beginning of the year. The narrowing gap underlines O’Rourke’s durability as a fundraising powerhouse and how money is pouring into high-profile governor’s races even as inflation and President Joe Biden’s sagging approval creates strong headwinds for Democrats with voters.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
wcn247.com

Texas man detained in 4 California killings from decades ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a man has been arrested in Texas in connection with the Southern California slayings of four women decades ago. Seventy-six-year-old Billy Ray Richardson was arrested Thursday by detectives from the Los Angeles and suburban Inglewood police departments with the assistance of officers from Fort Worth, Texas. Los Angeles police say Richardson was charged by prosecutors with four counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murder and murder in the commission of rape. It was not immediately known if Richardson has an attorney to comment on his behalf. He was in custody in Texas on Thursday awaiting extradition to Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wcn247.com

At least 5 die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

HARDIN, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana. At least 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather is to blame. Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash. KTVA reports that the incident happened 3 miles west of Hardin. While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.
HARDIN, MT
wcn247.com

2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores where two people were killed and three wounded. Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores. It was not immediately clear who the second person arrested was. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrests on social media. A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. No other details were immediately available. The attacks took place on July 11 — or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy