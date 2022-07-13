Abortion ruling to speed process for clinics, patients

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a man has been arrested in Texas in connection with the Southern California slayings of four women decades ago. Seventy-six-year-old Billy Ray Richardson was arrested Thursday by detectives from the Los Angeles and suburban Inglewood police departments with the assistance of officers from Fort Worth, Texas. Los Angeles police say Richardson was charged by prosecutors with four counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murder and murder in the commission of rape. It was not immediately known if Richardson has an attorney to comment on his behalf. He was in custody in Texas on Thursday awaiting extradition to Los Angeles.

