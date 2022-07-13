ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmacies can't discriminate on reproductive health scripts

By TOM MURPHY
 2 days ago
Biden Abortion FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks June 28, 2022, in Washington. The Biden administration is warning pharmacies not to discriminate against women who may seek reproductive health prescriptions, including some that might be involved in ending a pregnancy. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said July 13, that pharmacies receiving federal funding from programs like Medicare and Medicaid cannot discriminate in how they supply medications or advise patients on prescriptions. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky)

The Biden administration is warning pharmacies not to discriminate against women who may seek reproductive health prescriptions, including some that might be involved in ending a pregnancy.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that pharmacies receiving federal money from programs such as Medicare and Medicaid cannot discriminate in how they supply medications or advise patients on prescriptions.

The agency noted that discrimination against people based on their pregnancy or related conditions would be a form of sex discrimination.

The announcement comes as the administration seeks to ensure reproductive health services for women following last month's Supreme Court decision that ended a constitutional right to abortion.

On Monday, the administration told hospitals that they "must" provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk. The government said federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions that now ban the procedure without any exceptions. Now, all states provide an exception for the life of the mother.

President Joe Biden also has signed an executive order to try to protect some access to the procedure, but he also has acknowledged that his administration is limited in what it can do. He noted earlier this month that an act of Congress would be required to restore nationwide access to abortion services, and he has urged Americans angered by the Supreme Court's ruling to vote in November.

Wednesday’s actions, like those outlined Monday, do not reflect new policy. They aim to remind care providers of their existing obligations under federal law.

“We are committed to ensuring that everyone can access health care, free of discrimination,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “This includes access to prescription medications for reproductive health and other types of care.”

The department's guidance to pharmacies outlined several hypothetical examples of potential discrimination. They include a pharmacy that refuses to fill a prescription of mifepristone followed by misoprostol to help manage complications from a miscarriage after a pregnancy loss.

That combination of drugs also is commonly used in medication abortions.

A pharmacy that refuses to fill a prescription of misoprostol prescribed to help deal with severe stomach ulcer complications may be discriminating based on disability, HHS said. The agency noted that the pharmacy also may be discriminating if it refuses to stock the drug based on its alternate use.

HHS also cited as another example of potential discrimination: a pharmacy that refuses to fill a prescription for methotrexate to halt an ectopic pregnancy, which grows outside the womb and is not viable.

The federal agency said people who believe their rights have been violated should visit an online portal for the Office for Civil Rights to file a complaint.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
Motherly

Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Online Pharmacies#Reproductive Health#Medicare#Medicaid#Congress#Americans#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Department of Health
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Drug Bans Make Pharmacies Wary of Common Arthritis Pill

State medical boards, legislatures called on to bring clarity. Confusion over prescribing a common arthritis drug post-Roe is prompting demands for state guidance as pharmacies and providers grapple with the fallout of the US Supreme Court’s abortion ruling. Patient reports of delays or roadblocks in accessing methotrexate have risen...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How gestational age plays a role in abortion laws

The abortion bans taking effect after the nation's highest court overturned Roe v. Wade vary greatly in how they define when a pregnancy can be ended.Some laws prohibit abortion at the point of the “first detectable heartbeat" while others restrict abortion at 15, 22 or 24 weeks of pregnancy. This means determining how far along someone is in pregnancy — gestational age — has become more important, because there is a smaller window of time to secure the procedure in about half of the states in the U.S.Here's a look at how gestational age is determined and how states...
US News and World Report

Texas Sues to Block Federal Guidance on Abortions to Save Mother's Life

(Reuters) -Texas sued the federal government on Thursday over new guidance from the Biden administration directing hospitals to provide emergency abortions regardless of state bans on the procedure that came into effect in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Republican...
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Abortion ruling makes insurance coverage more complex

July 13 (UPI) -- Will your health plan pay for an abortion now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade?. Even before the June 24 ruling, insurance coverage for abortion varied widely. Now the issue is even more complex as states set varying rules -- about half are expected to limit or ban abortion in most circumstances.
HEALTH
NBC News

New restrictive abortion laws making it difficult to terminate high-risk pregnancies

Many doctors say new restrictive abortion laws are making it even more difficult to help women terminate pregnancies if the baby or mother is facing devastating medical complications. Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, states with abortion bans have exceptions when the life of the mother is at risk, however there may be gray area in different cases. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren spoke with a couple who needed to get an abortion in 2021 due to the baby having severe abnormalities in his head, heart and spine. The couple needed to travel to Minnesota because the mother was too far along to have a legal procedure done in Wisconsin.July 15, 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
International Business Times

State Abortion Bans Prevent Women From Getting Essential Medication

Annie England Noblin, a 40-year-old resident of rural Missouri, had never had a problem filling her monthly prescription for methotrexate until this week. On Monday, Noblin's pharmacist said she could not give her the drug until she had confirmed with Noblin's doctor that the medication would not be used to induce an abortion.
MISSOURI STATE
