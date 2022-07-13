Cooling in the heat: 5 spots to enjoy a refreshing drink around Liberty County, GA

Freepik

Nothing better to cool out than a cold drink in these hot days, especially this summer, since the heat is breaking records in most US states. Take the opportunity to enjoy with your families and friends to taste super refreshing drinks around Liberty County, GA. Check out our list below.

Dunkin'

Located at 541 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313, Dunkin is a great place to enjoy summer drinks, from the new Popping Bubbles drinks and Lemonade Refreshers to their classic iced coffees. You can check the menu online, call (912) 332-7626 if you need more information, order from home and, of course, go to the store that’s open daily from 5 am to 10 pm to drink-in, pick up or drive thru.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

With drive thru, order online and delivery options, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is famous for its menu boasts bold, flavorful smoothies with ‘featured’, ‘super veggies’, ‘balanced’, ‘fusion fruit’, ‘blends’, ‘tropical’, ‘supplements’ and more categories. It is at 169 W Hendry St, Hinesville, GA 31313, opens from Monday to Thursday from 7:00 am to 9 pm, Friday from 7 am to 10 pm, Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 9 pm, and you can call (912) 434-7116 for more information.

Hershey Shake Shop

Hershey Shake Shop is at 552 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313, and opens daily from 10 am to 9 pm. The store has a 4,4 star rating on Google and is pretty well known for its milk shakes with “Super delicious flavors” and its service that “is always great and fast” as some customer wrote online. You can order at its website for delivery or take out, and also have the drink-in option.

The Spot Nutrition

Their specialty is protein shakes and waffles, mega teas, açaí bowls and more out of nutritive juices. The Spot Nutrition is “"The healthy spot for our community to come hangout, relax & try our delicious, gourmet healthy meal replacement shakes and mega energy drinks" according to their Google Description, and is placed at 809 Willowbrook Dr #101, Hinesville, GA 31313. You can call 912-432-7251 for more information.

Polar Sweets

Located at 755 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313, Polar Sweets has a lot of different options for you to feel refreshed, from ice teas to frappes and ice creams. It opens from 12 am to 9 pm, and you can order online to pick up, visit its website or call 912-432-7319 for more information.