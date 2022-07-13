ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Easy Bible Verses Every Christian Child Should Know

The bible is for everyone that believes including kids who are eager to know for themselves. However, as parents, teachers, and mentors, it can sometimes be hard to know exactly where to start and how to properly introduce religion into a child’s absorbent mind.

“Train up a child in the way he should go, And when he is old he will not depart from it.” – Proverbs 22:6

We all start with small things like saying grace prior to meals or nightly prayers asking for protection while asleep. Introducing bible study into a child’s life early on allows for children to know God for themselves and to learn and understand his promises.

Below are five easy scriptures for children to learn to help them grow and better understand God’s teachings for themselves.

Jeremiah 29:11 NKJV

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

John 3:16 NKJV

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

Luke 6:31 NKJV

“And just as you want men to do to you, you also do to them likewise.”

Matthew 19:14 NKJV

“But Jesus said, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of heaven.”

Matthew 21:22 NKJV

“And whatever things you ask in prayer, believing, you will receive.”

Colossians 3:20-21 NKJV

“Children, obey your parents in all things, for this is well pleasing to the Lord. Fathers, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged.”

Ephesians 4:32 NKJV

“And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.”

Philippians 4:13 NKJV

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Proverbs 3:5-6 NKJV

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.”

