Scenes from 2022 Independence Fest

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in the Metro Detroit area this weekend.
Auburn Road:
Oakland – EB Auburn Rd, Crooks to Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN daily, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.
Grand River:
Oakland – NB/SB Grand River Ave CLOSED, Gill Rd to Orchard Lake, Sat 5am-1pm.
I-75:
Oakland – NB/SB I-75, Saginaw Rd to I-475, 2 LANES OPEN daily, 7am-2pm, Mon-Sun.
Oakland – NB I-75, 11 Mile to 13 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-Sun 5pm.
Wayne – NB/SB I-75, I-94 to McNichols, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – SB I-75/Gratiot Conn CLOSED, I-375 to M-10/Lodge, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne –...
