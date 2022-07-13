ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

How you can help area teachers during Amazon Prime Day

By Cassandra Smith
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FsrQx_0gehXBsA00

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Amazon Prime Day is a 2-day long event that offers deals for a variety of items on the site. Wednesday is the second and final day. Now, teachers and other organizations are sharing their lists on social media in hopes of generating more donations to help them serve their community.

WCIA asked our Facebook followers for their lists and they certainly delivered. There were over 60 lists sent in, which means there are over 60 teachers and organizations that are asking for help across central Illinois. The items needed range from pens to highlighters, building blocks and more.

If you want to help an area teacher, click here to find a list .

