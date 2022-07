Today is Food Truck Friday and joining us are Phillip and Tabitha Bernard, two of the partners of Caribbean Flava restaurant and food truck. Caribbean Flava’s food truck won the Buffalo News Critics Choice Award at the Taste of Buffalo for their curry chicken. When asked how that felt, Tabitha says, “It feels great because it was so unexpected. We know we have a good product but when you have it on that type of platform where people recognize you and say, ‘man this is an awesome product,’ it’s just incredible.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO