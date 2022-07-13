Sacramento County health officials identify 4 more possible cases of monkeypox

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For the first time ever, a cannabis exhibition will be held at the California State Fair. The cannabis industry generates an estimated $4 billion in sales. That’s why Brian Applegarth helped coordinate the first-ever cannabis exhibition at the fair to educate the public about the industry and showcase award-winning companies. “We came up with three divisions: Indoor cultivation, mixed-light cultivation, and outdoor cultivation,” Applegarth said. “Under that, we have 10 award categories — seven of which are more terpene-essential oil focused. And three of which are more cannabinoid focused like CBDA, which many people are familiar with today.” Aaron Salles’...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO