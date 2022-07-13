ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County health officials identify 4 more possible cases of monkeypox

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The total number of possible cases of monkeypox in Sacramento County is now up to 14. County health officials said Wednesday they identified four additional presumptive cases related to inter-state travel. None of them...

