ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHOville.com

Learn how to add a dwelling unit onto your residential property

By City of West Hollywood
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of West Hollywood invites residential property owners in West Hollywood to participate in one of two upcoming information sessions about its Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Pilot Program. The West Hollywood ADU Pilot Program is a new affordable housing initiative to incentivize property owners to create an affordable rental unit...

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

Related
beverlypress.com

More details en route for La Cienega project

More information about a new 28-story building planned on La Cienega Boulevard south of Olympic Boulevard will be presented at a virtual town hall meeting tonight, July 14, at 7 p.m. The South Carthay Neighborhood Association is hosting the meeting with a presentation by the developer, Carmel Partners. The public...
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

166 E Winnie Way, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, CA, 91006

Welcome to this exceptional property showcasing remarkable curb appeal with a striking brick exterior and verdant lawns. Within the highly sought-after Arcadia School District, this home sits on a large lot of 8,990 sq. ft. Well located and a newer build, this two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3430 sq. ft. of living space. The home features an open floor plan which feels even more spacious with its high ceilings and picture windows which flood rooms with an abundance of sunlight while framing the sweeping, visually beautiful surroundings. The two story ceiling foyer leads into the formal living room offering wood beam ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace, adjoining the game room boasting a wet bar and wine cooler. There’s a formal dining room adjacent to the updated kitchen with quartz counters and newer appliances, a center island and a sunlit breakfast nook that invites you to relax with a cup of coffee or tea before you begin the day. The breakfast nook is open to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding doors accessing the backyard and patio. The main level bedroom and bath are perfect for the guests or in-laws. A separate laundry room and additional storage room complete the main floor. On the upper level there’s a spacious primary with an en-suite highlighting a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, twin vanities, and a generous size walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom off the hallway. Additional features are engineered hardwood flooring downstairs throughout the living, dining, and family room, dual central heating and air conditioning, newer double pane windows, a tankless water heater, an attached 3 car garage with additional storage and an extra wide driveway for additional parking. The backyard is a perfect spot for alfresco dining and entertaining with its covered patio, mature privacy hedges, grassy areas, and a variety of fruit trees and a fragrant rose garden. Conveniently located near schools, a library, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Anita Racetrack, and the Westfield Shopping Center. This beautiful estate in the heart of Arcadia will not disappoint!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

When OC streetcar opens, will businesses still be around to benefit?

Marcela Rodriguez was at the travel agency she’s owned and operated in downtown Santa Ana for 30 years when a man wearing construction gear walked in and asked whether her business had a backdoor. He explained her customers would need to use it starting the next week, because the entrance of her shop was about to become a construction zone. The answer was, no, she didn’t.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Hollywood#Affordable Housing#Residential Property#Property Owner#Real Estate#Accessory Dwelling Unit
Black Enterprise

Meet Top 1% Realtor And Bank Owner Of Prime One Home Loans, Benaisha Poole-Watson

Born in Los Angeles, Calif. to an immigrant mother from Guatemala and African-American father. At the age of 7, Benaisha became a latch key kid, walking home from school, past gang members, drug dealers, and prostitutes through the streets of South-Central Los Angeles‘s Crenshaw District. Early on, she was exposed to losing many classmates and in the sixth grade experienced her first friend being killed by gang violence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Irvine City Council Hears Three Hours of Public Testimony from North Irvine Residents Regarding the All American Asphalt Plant

North Irvine residents turned out in force Tuesday, pleading with the City Council through nearly three hours of public comments to take action against the All American Asphalt plant that for years has been blanketing their neighborhoods with foul odors and insidious airborne carcinogens. They were rewarded with a four-pronged measure introduced by Councilmember Larry Agran and passed 5-0 after much discussion.
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA, OC home sellers dropping prices amid real estate slump

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern California Home sellers are cutting the asking prices for their listed homes. A new Redfin report found that nearly 40% of home sellers in Orange County and 30% in Los Angeles dropped their listing asking price in June, as the real estate market cools amid soaring mortgage rates and rising inventory. In Riverside, 36% of sellers cut the price of their homes last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

2847 Brookhurst Court, Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA, 93551

Gorgeous 2 Story home featuring 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in the West Palmdale Rancho Vista area. Enter your new home through the Double wide door entry into large living room with high vaulted ceilings, with a large dining area, family room with fireplace, great kitchen with mobile island, and lots of storage. With all 4 Bedrooms and loft that leads to the balcony with view of the hills. Large Primary bedroom with Double Doors, with its own bathroom with double sink and a large walking closet. 2 Independent Air conditioning systems to manage 1st and 2nd Floor Independently, a Large well kept Backyard with artificial turf and trees that offer a shaded area to enjoy the afternoons with the family, Conveniently located close to Marie Kerr Park, Antelope Valley Mall, shopping centers, dining, entertainment, schools, and minutes away from the 14 fwy., and located in a cul-de-sac, and with large 3-car garage. Leased Solar Panels will help you save in your electric bill.
PALMDALE, CA
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?

Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier. Could it be possible for Westside Metro Riders to ride the Metro Train from Santa Monica to the Gateway City of Whittier in the future? If Metro’s most ambitious plan goes forward, that is exactly what could be in store for Angelenos.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Starbucks closing West Hollywood location citing safety concerns

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Starbucks will close over a dozen locations across the U.S. with six being located in Los Angeles County. “After careful consideration, we are closing some stores in locations that have experienced a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate, to open new locations with safer conditions,” a Starbucks spokesperson told Business Insider. The incidents reportedly involve drug use in stores by customers and other members of the public reported by workers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Washington Examiner

California's Third World energy system

Gas prices are the highest they’ve ever been, and basic energy costs, including those necessary to heat and air-condition homes, keep going up. The result is that nearly a quarter of the country says they’ve had to cut back on other necessary expenses, such as food and medicine, just to pay their energy bills.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saurabh

The best public pools to cool off the Summer heat in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As Los Angeles is blessed with beaches due to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, going to swimming pools may appear to be a silly idea, yet many people prefer the charm and accessibility of swimming pools over that of crowded beaches. There are several public swimming pools in Los Angeles, however, the majority of them are only accessible during the summer and the summer is finally here.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Water main break causes flooding in West Hollywood

A water main broke in West Hollywood early Wednesday morning, causing flooding in some areas that may have impacted several hundred residents. The break was first reported a little after 5 a.m. near the area of W. Melrose Avenue and N. West Knoll Drive, where Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were attempting to control the flow of water that was making its way into several garages and apartments.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Submit nominations for Disability Service Awards

The City of West Hollywood and its Disabilities Advisory Board have opened nominations for its annual Disability Service Awards. Members of the West Hollywood community are encouraged to nominate in the categories of individuals, businesses, the media, and nonprofit organizations for recognition of work with people living with disabilities, including accessibility issues, attention to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, or advocacy. Please note, current or previous City staff are not eligible to be nominated and no City Advisory Board member or Commissioner who is serving or has served within the prior year can be nominated. For the complete list of the Service Awards Rules and Procedures please click here.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Massive $100 million jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
PASADENA, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy