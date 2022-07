OGALLALA - Traffic on Interstate 80 was diverted to Highway 30 in western Nebraska Saturday afternoon due to a multiple vehicle accident near Big Springs. Four people were injured in the accident at mile marker 121 in Keith County. Three people were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to another hospital. Their names and conditions are unknown.

