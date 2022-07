The lots are empty in the morning this time of year. Bare asphalt and a quiet stillness sitting at the base of the mountain where, in the winter, there’s a frenetic energy as a cavalcade of cars jockeys for position. The stark difference in character is indicative of Park City’s dual identity. On one hand, it’s still a relatively quiet mountain town much of the year. On the other, it’s a rapidly evolving and developing place increasingly unrecognizable to longtime residents and visitors. The Park City Mountain and Deer Valley parking lots have become the focal point of the saga. For many, it’s hard to envision towering structures in place of flat pavement, but change is coming. It’s just a matter of what it’s going to look like.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO