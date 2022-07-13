Massachusetts man charged after body found in woods along road

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after the body of a 29-year-old Worcester resident was found in a wooded area buried in the snow along a road.

According to a news release from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, on March 5 shortly before 7 a.m., Ernest Appiah's body was found in the woods off of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton. Appiah's death was reportedly ruled a homicide.

Upon further investigation, the D.A.'s Office said Appiah had been shot in the torso by Christopher Fuller.

Fuller allegedly flew to California hours after killing Appiah and burying his body in the snow, Mass Live reports. Two of Fuller's cell phones were reportedly able to be traced to the area where Appiah was believed to be fatally shot.

According to Mass Live, additionally, a witness told investigators that Fuller told them he had shot Appiah.

Fuller was reportedly arrested on Monday, July 11, and charged with one count of murder. The D.A.'s Office said he was arraigned on Tuesday and remains held without bail. Fuller is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 12.