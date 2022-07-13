ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Massachusetts man charged after body found in woods along road

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7sfj_0gehWPRx00

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after the body of a 29-year-old Worcester resident was found in a wooded area buried in the snow along a road.

According to a news release from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, on March 5 shortly before 7 a.m., Ernest Appiah's body was found in the woods off of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton. Appiah's death was reportedly ruled a homicide.

Upon further investigation, the D.A.'s Office said Appiah had been shot in the torso by Christopher Fuller.

Fuller allegedly flew to California hours after killing Appiah and burying his body in the snow, Mass Live reports. Two of Fuller's cell phones were reportedly able to be traced to the area where Appiah was believed to be fatally shot.

According to Mass Live, additionally, a witness told investigators that Fuller told them he had shot Appiah.

Fuller was reportedly arrested on Monday, July 11, and charged with one count of murder. The D.A.'s Office said he was arraigned on Tuesday and remains held without bail. Fuller is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 12.

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

Woman dead, another injured after Worcester shooting Saturday; police investigating

Police are investigating after a 41-year-old woman was fatally shot in Worcester on Saturday night. According to a Facebook post from the Worcester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Cambridge Street at approximately 7:05 p.m. Saturday after a report of a ShotSpotter activation. Police received a call while the officers were on the way reporting a gunshot victim at the location.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Woman Killed in Worcester Double Shooting

A woman is dead and another woman in injured following a shooting at a neighborhood in in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday. Police responded to the area of Cambridge Street shortly after 7 p.m. following a reports of gunshots. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
City
Paxton, MA
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Shots fired on Concord Street, no injuries reported; police looking for info on a red sedan that fled the scene

MANCHESTER, NH – Just after 1 a.m. on July 17, Manchester Police Officers responded to the sound of gunfire in the area of Concord and Elm streets. At the time, numerous officers, including dedicated foot patrol officers, were working to disperse a large and unruly crowd in the area of Elm and Lowell streets. Officers were working to break-up several fights when gunfire was heard coming from the area of Concord Street. Officers immediately ran toward the sound of the gunfire and encountered numerous individuals fleeing the area.
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Bus drives through Massachusetts restaurant on Route 1

A restaurant was damaged, and a driver injured after a bus crashed into a restaurant Saturday. According to Police Chief William Brooks, late last night at approximately 10:20 p.m., there was a crash at the Château Restaurant on Route 1 in Norwood. Apparently, an empty school bus was leaving...
NORWOOD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#The D A S Office
fallriverreporter.com

Missing 24-year-old Providence man found dead

A man that had gone missing last week has been found deceased. According to family, 24-year-old Ryan Fife, AKA Rico Metts, was found dead in Providence on Saturday. Fife had been last seen rushing across yards in Providence’s Washington Park neighborhood on Wednesday at approximately 9:45 p.m. near the dead end of Allens Avenue near New York Avenue.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester PD Purchasing a Police Boat to Patrol Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is purchasing a police boat equipped with safety equipment to patrol Lake Quinsigamond after dusk. According to a memo from WPD Chief Steven Sargent to acting city manager Eric Batista in response to a City Council request, the police department will purchase the boat this fiscal year. The boat will allow officers to patrol the lake any day.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating fatal stabbing in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Dorchester during the early hours of Saturday morning, the Boston Police Department announced in a statement. According to officials, officers were called to Harvard Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. after receiving a call for a reported stabbing.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Body found in Boston harbor; Homicide detectives investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in the Boston Harbor early Saturday, according to police. Officers responded around 9:08 a.m. to a report of a body found in the water near 65 East India Row, said Officer Andre Watson, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westernmassnews.com

Fire alarm in Springfield apartment complex rings for hours

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An apartment Complex in Springfield’s fire alarm went off for several hours Saturday. Tenants Pine James Apartments on Pine Street said they waited hours for the screeching alarm to come to a halt. The alarm went off at 3:00 in the afternoon and it stopped after 10:00p.m., according to tenants. Fire officials confirmed that there is no active fire.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts gang associate sentenced to time served, supervised release, for role in cocaine trafficking conspiracy

BOSTON – A Massachusetts gang associate was sentenced Thursday for cocaine and firearm offenses in connection with his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Renardo Williams, 45, of South Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately 32 months in prison) and six years of supervised release. In September 2021, Williams pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car mangled after crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was left mangled on the side of Route 28 in Milton on Saturday morning. Bits of metal were strewn around the mangled frame of the car and the engine was left partially exposed as officers surveyed the scene in the early hours of the morning.
MILTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mansfield Mystery: Police Chief Breaks Silence About Town Investigation

Ron Sellon is breaking his silence. At his home in Mansfield, Massachusetts, the police chief sat down for an exclusive interview with the NBC10 Boston Investigators to discuss why he has been on paid administrative leave for months. As we first reported in April, town leaders never disclosed his status...
MANSFIELD, MA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

35K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy