JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Middle Georgia man was one of nine people arrested as part of a Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation this month. 46-year-old Quentin Jashawn Putney of Wrightsville was arrested for possession of 50 or more grams of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

WRIGHTSVILLE, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO