BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bordetella, more commonly known as kennel cough, outbreak has veterinary clinics across the city on high alert. Kennel cough is the result of both a viral and bacterial upper respiratory disease and is contagious for dogs since it spreads through the air. Even if your dog is vaccinated against the disease, there is still a chance of infection.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO