Man's Body Found Floating In Delaware River Was 'Suspicious Death': Report

Philadelphia FD EMS Photo Credit: Philadelphia Fire Department (Facebook)

A man's body was found floating in the Delaware River, and police believe his death was suspicious, CBS3 reports.

Recovery crews were called to the 3200 block of Buckius Street in Bridgesburg, where the man was pronounced dead around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, the outlet says.

The man was said to be in his late 30s, but his identity has not been revealed.

