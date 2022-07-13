ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man's Body Found Floating In Delaware River Was 'Suspicious Death': Report

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3TjP_0gehW7tM00
Philadelphia FD EMS Photo Credit: Philadelphia Fire Department (Facebook)

A man's body was found floating in the Delaware River, and police believe his death was suspicious, CBS3 reports.

Recovery crews were called to the 3200 block of Buckius Street in Bridgesburg, where the man was pronounced dead around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, the outlet says.

The man was said to be in his late 30s, but his identity has not been revealed.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Body Of Man Who Went Missing On Delaware River In November Found: NJSP

Authorities have released the name of a drowning victim who disappeared in November after a boating accident on the Delaware River. Another boater remains missing, they said. Brian S. Palangi, 26, and Joseph P. McLaughlin, 24, both of Deptford Township, were aboard a 19-foot vessel that capsized in the river between Philadelphia and Gloucester County on Nov. 13, 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman's Body Found In Car On Newark Street

A woman was found dead inside of a car on a Newark street, authorities said. The discovery was made on Broad and Clay streets just before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said. The victim was pronounced at 8:40 p.m. to sign up for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Daily Voice

Cause Of Death Determined For Actress Whose Body Was Found In NY

The cause of death has been determined after the body of an actress whose list of credits includes "ER," and "Law & Order" was found in New York. Mary Mara was 61 years old. On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 8:10 a.m., New York State Police in Jefferson County responded to 33753 Old Farm Road in the town of Cape Vincent for a reported possible drowning.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Delaware River
Daily Voice

Inmate With Last Name 'Smothers' Kills Another Prisoner In Prince George's County

A Prince George's County inmate with a peculiarly coincidental last name has been charged for the killing of another inmate this week, authorities said. Brandon Smothers, 26, fatally stabbed Domonique Thurston, 27, at the Prince George's County Department of Corrections on Dille Drive around 12:45 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to Prince George's County Police. Smothers had apparently been incarcerated for the 2021 murder of a Washington DC man.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Missing 14-Year-Old Hempstead Girl Found

Shortly after an alert was issued about a missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island, police reported she has been located. Kimberlyn Cornejo-Reyes had last been seen at her Hempstead home at about 2 a.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said she was reported...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Mom Dies On The Way To The Hospital Following Lebanon County Car Crash: State Police

A 37-year-old mother who died en route to the hospital following a central Pennsylvania crash was identified by state police in a release on Tuesday, July 12. Jennifer L. Ludwig of Myerstown was seriously hurt in a crash after the driver of the car she was in, Roger L. Barlow, 33, of East Earl, blew through a stop sign at the Greble Road and South Pine Grove Street intersection in Bethel Township for an unknown reason at 1:08 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, according to the Pennsylvania state police release.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Says She Nearly Died After Picking Up Dollar Bill She Suspects Was Laced With Fentanyl

A woman tells a harrowing story of how she had to be hospitalized after picking up a dollar bill she found on a bathroom floor that she later said was laced with drugs. The incident took place in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, July 10 when the woman, identified as Renee Parsons, a resident of Kentucky, said on Facebook that she, her husband, and child stopped at a McDonald's to use the bathroom when she picked up the dollar off the floor and put it in her pocket while holding her baby.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Voice

Heroin, 19 Illegal Firearms Seized Last Week In Newark

Police recovered 19 illegal firearms, loaded magazines, heroin and more from more than a dozen individuals in Newark in the last week, they said. The recoveries — from June 28 to July 7 — mark a 30 percent increase over the same period last year, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Baltimore Parking Garage Collapses With Dozens Of Vehicles Inside

A parking garage in Baltimore has collapsed with over 50 vehicles inside, authorities say. The Pratt Street parking garage collapsed around 10:45 a.m., Friday, July 15, according to the Baltimore Fire Department. Miraculously, no injuries have been reported in the incident. Building inspectors are working with vehicle owners to remove...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
314K+
Followers
47K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy