Obituary: Kirk, Joseph Charles

Matthew Anthony Tullius, 54, of Marietta, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 10, 1968, in Marietta, OH to Leo and Patricia Matthews Tullius. Matt graduated from Frontier High School in 1986 and had attended Rio Grande University. He was the owner and operator of Mirror Image Advertising. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Business Networking International (BNI). Matt loved deer hunting, golfing, playing weekly poker games, and was an avid Ohio State sports fan.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO