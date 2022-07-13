ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Obituary: Kirk, Joseph Charles

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joseph Charles Kirk, 65,...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: Nancarrow, Charles F. “Chuck”

Charles F. “Chuck” Nancarrow, 94, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, July 8th, 2022. Born in Ravenswood, WV, on January 3, 1928, he was the middle child of Clyde and Mabel (Camp) Nancarrow. He graduated from Ravenswood High School in 1945 and in 1949 from the College of...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Reid, Roger

Roger Reid, 72, of Parkersburg, WV passed away July 13, 2022, with the compassionate care of Parkersburg Care Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Wilson, Joshua Robert

Joshua Robert Wilson, 40, of Parkersburg, WV died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Charleston, SC as a result of a gunshot while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Robert and Alberdia (Withee) Wilson. He was an independent contractor and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Schott, Linda Lee Browning

Linda Lee Browning Schott, 83, of Marietta and formerly of Waterford, died July 14, 2022, in Green, OH. Born in Beverly, OH, on February 1, 1939, a daughter of the late Sidney A. (Zip) and Frances E. Harr Browning. She graduated in 1957 as a proud Waterford Wildcat. Linda had...
MARIETTA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Forsyth, Gary Nelson

Gary Nelson Forsyth, 83, of Marietta, OH, passed away peacefully at Marietta Memorial Hospital on July 13, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children. Gary was born September 21, 1938, in Carmichaels, PA to Kenneth Alvin Forsyth and Wilma Reynolds Forsyth. As a boy, Gary distinguished himself by earning the...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Mason, Kevin Zachary

Kevin Zachary Mason, 27, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was the beloved son of Rosario Mason of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Bob Mason of Belpre, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Brandy Stump, and step-daughters, Kamiah Nicholas and Olivia Persinger...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Brunton, Bruce Richardson

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Bruce Richardson Brunton, 67, died on Monday, July 11, 2022 in Marietta. He was born in Marietta on August 31, 1954 to Rankin G. Brunton (Rank) and Barbara Ann Richardson Brunton. A 1972 graduate of Marietta Senior High School, Bruce went to work for his father’s...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Riley, Nancy Mae

Nancy Mae Riley, 83, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born on May 1, 1939, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Kenneth Wesley and Jeanne Olive (Hill) Riley. Nancy graduated from Miami University at Oxford in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Postgrad,...
MARIETTA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Ohio Valley
WTAP

Julia-Ann Square Historic District Keeps Tradition Alive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Julia-Ann Square Historic District is the largest and oldest historic district in WV. The Julia-Ann Square Historic District in Parkersburg is the largest and oldest historic in West Virginia. About 126 homes in Victorian-style architecture make up this national historic district. For some homeowners, living...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Tullius, Matthew Anthony

Matthew Anthony Tullius, 54, of Marietta, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 10, 1968, in Marietta, OH to Leo and Patricia Matthews Tullius. Matt graduated from Frontier High School in 1986 and had attended Rio Grande University. He was the owner and operator of Mirror Image Advertising. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Business Networking International (BNI). Matt loved deer hunting, golfing, playing weekly poker games, and was an avid Ohio State sports fan.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Bond issuance for Marietta Memorial Hospital to offer more services

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Board of Commissions is voting to approve being a conduit for Marietta Memorial Hospital. Marietta Memorial Hospital will seek up to $300 million in bonds from a bond issuance. The hospital is looking to use these funds to offer more services and facilities...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Blennerhassett Island Food History Event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Historic food for thought tomorrow... There is a tour on Blennerhassett Island on Saturday to talk about food from the 19th century. This is a continuation of the History Series they had in May and June. Information on the role of food at social events, how...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTAP

100 Yard Walk with Quayvon Cyrus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this walk with Parkersburg high school senior Quayvon Cyrus, he discussed what it feels like to be heading into his final year of football. After suffering a broken leg and missing the entirety of his junior year, Quayvon is ready to get back to work on the gridiron.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Red Cross offers free swim lessons for all ages

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since the 1950′s Parkersburg has offered free swim lessons for people of all ages. The tradition has kept on for many years. Some kids who participated in the swim lessons today were third generation swimmers. Youth Director, Mary Wright, at the Red Cross says in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Demolition Took Place to Make Room for Teen Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County demolished a house they bought to make room for a teen center Thursday. The Garrett Scott Memorial Teen Center will fill the now empty lot next year. The center will not only be a place for teens to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood County 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase July 18-23

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kids will get a chance to show off their hard work down at the Wood County 4-H and FFA Summer Showcase. Kids will get a chance to show off their livestock and still projects with full exhibits at the Wood Co. 4-H Camp. Volunteers and...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Washington County Commissioners approve $500,000 from Ohio Department of Development for removal of blighted properties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently the Washington County commissioners approved $500,000 from the Ohio Department of Development. This money will be used for the removal of local blighted properites. When asked the local commissioners expressed how much safety and overall look of Washington county was important to them. There could...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Wood County Schools Host Summer Programs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools summer programs had an exciting day with animals. Their summer program at Emerson Elementary School called Summer in the Wild had a petting zoo visit for the final day of this program. Pampered Pets Petting Farm brought some goats, sheep, a miniature pony,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy