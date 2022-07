Darcy Kuemper won a Stanley Cup. Yet, he was an unrestricted free agent after the celebration. Now, where will he sign? Kuemper had a $4.5 million two-year deal from the Arizona Coyotes before he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in July 2021. The Av’s gave the Coyotes a boatload to obtain him, so one would think that they will try hard to keep him. The Colorado club had $25.7 million in cap space but had a list of players needing new contracts. The list includes Artturi Lehkonen, Andre Burakovsky, Nazem Kadri, and Valeri Nichushkin. Add in star forward Nathan MacKinnon whose deal for a really cheap $6.3 million will expire after next season. He could demand a huge haul in the range of $10-$12 million or more.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO