Jacksonville, FL

Expert gives perspective on recently released JSO body cam of officer-involved shooting

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office just released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting on the Westside.

The March 2022 shooting killed the suspect officers were pursuing.

“Come outside with your hands up,” says a JSO officer on camera.

The search came after they received a call about a robbery on Normandy Boulevard off Lane Avenue South.

The suspect, 26-year-old Darian Bryant, according to JSO, was pointed out by a victim that he was robbing.

He ran from police to Westwood Apartments, barricading himself inside the apartment.

“Front door, front door. Come out with your hands up. Keep walking, hands up, all the way,” said a JSO officer on camera.

After officers asked the suspect to go to the ground, he took off.

“Go to the ground... Taser him,” said the JSO officer.

The suspect fled from the officers again, this time jumping a fence and struggling with other officers on the scene.

“He’s reaching for something,” says a JSO officer on camera.

“I’ll kill you right now. He’s reaching for something, grab his hands... is that a gun,” said a JSO officer.

Shortly after that multiple gunshots rang out.

A handgun was later found on Bryant. He died from his gunshot wounds.

Action News Jax law and safety expert SDale Carson says incidents like this are difficult for officers.

“There is always going to be some level of miscommunication about if he has a gun. He has a gun, is he trying to go for the gun,” Carson said.

Carson adds that this officer-involved shooting could be justified.

If you believe that someone is going to use a gun and shoot you, then self-defense is the response. In that narrow sense, yes,” says Carson.

Carson says after watching the video, he wishes the officers would have been more patient with the suspect.

They even surrounded the apartment once he was inside.

