Bodies pulled from pond identified as missing Indianapolis man, 3 children

A Carmel man working as part of a delivery crew died July 11 after being struck by a pickup truck after 9 a.m. on Olive Branch Road west of State Road 135 in Greenwood. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander J. Colmenares Fernandez, 22, suffered fatal injuries after being pinned between his truck, which was stopped in the eastbound lane to make a delivery, and a pickup truck driven by Daniel Devine, 63, of Greenwood. Colmenares Fernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.
