Indianapolis, IN

Bodies pulled from pond identified as missing Indianapolis man, 3 children

cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe four bodies pulled from a pond on...

cbs4indy.com

WIBC.com

Two People Found Dead In Hot Tub

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hot tub on the city’s southeast side. IMPD was called to the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. That’s near Edgewood Avenue and Gray Road. Police say they found a...
SOUTHPORT, IN
WEHT/WTVW

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead in hot tub on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were found dead on Indy’s southeast side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirms homicide detectives were on the scene in the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive Tuesday afternoon after a man and woman were found dead in a hot tub. Police say it appears they were there for an extended period of time.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Missouri semi driver crashes into embankment on I-70 trying to avoid crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver from Missouri crashed into an embankment Friday in Henry County while trying to avoid a collision with another semi. Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7 a.m. Sunday to mile marker 131 on I-70 for a semi crash. Upon arrival, authorities found a semi-tractor and trailer in the road’s embankment just west of MM 132.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD detail investigation into missing Indy dad, children

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released a timeline detailing their missing persons investigation into Kyle Moorman and his three young children after the bodies of Moorman and the kids were found in a pond on Indy’s southwest side. After family and friends of Kyle Moorman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police find missing Hendricks County teen

UPDATE: The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office has found the missing teen. The office said the teen was found unharmed. They thanked the community for their help in the case. “We would like to thank all the members of the community who called in with tips and information to assist us in finding him. We would also like to thank the Plainfield Police Department and the Avon Police Department for their assistance.”
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Firefighters put out massive scrapyard fire on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters put out a massive scrapyard fire on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday evening. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire started at around 7:30 p.m. at Saul Goode Industries, located at 2024 Bluff Road near East Raymond Street and Madison Avenue. Multiple people called 911...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lucas Oil partners with central Indiana police to build a community

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil is partnering with police in central Indiana to provide valuable resources and build new connections in the community. This week, Lucas Oil employees assembled more than 170 critical care trauma kits which are used by police to save lives in emergency situations. The Central Indiana Police Foundation said those kits have saved at least 100 lives in Marion County since officers began using them.
MARION COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Police: Lafayette man’s actions saved several children in fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Without the heroic actions of one Lafayette man, police say several children might have lost their lives in a fire Monday. On Thursday, the Lafayette Police Department wrote about the fire and the heroic actions of Nicholas Bostic. Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Lafayette police and...
99.5 WKDQ

This Mysterious Indiana Hill Pull Objects Uphill

A road in Indiana has a very strange hill that defies gravity. You've got to see this to believe it. We have all driven on hilly roads before. You know that if you were to stop your car going uphill on a road and put it in neutral, the vehicle would roll backward, downhill, due to gravity. I think it's safe to assume that concept makes sense to everyone. It's gravity 101, and common sense. However, one road in Indiana defies that logic.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Delivery worker from Carmel dies after being pinned between vehicles

A Carmel man working as part of a delivery crew died July 11 after being struck by a pickup truck after 9 a.m. on Olive Branch Road west of State Road 135 in Greenwood. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander J. Colmenares Fernandez, 22, suffered fatal injuries after being pinned between his truck, which was stopped in the eastbound lane to make a delivery, and a pickup truck driven by Daniel Devine, 63, of Greenwood. Colmenares Fernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Seymour woman pleads guilty to deadly Owen County hit-and-run

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Seymour woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in 2020. The Owen County Prosecutor said Brandi Burke pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. This comes after an investigation into the death of Kirk Kindred.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Cyclists want bridge built over dangerous intersection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bicycle Garage Indy is launching a citizens’ study to encourage the city to build a pedestrian bridge over East 86th Street and the Monon trail. Those who participate are asked to record video of any negative experiences at the intersection. “I was there on Wednesday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

