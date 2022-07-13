One of the biggest competitions in pro fishing is coming to Lake Norman near Charlotte

Phoenix Moore

One of the biggest competitions in bass fishing is coming to the Charlotte area early next year.

Major League Fishing, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA), Visit Lake Norman and the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Charlotte will host the Bass Pro Tour championship event and the MLF Outdoor Sports Expo Mar. 10-12, 2023.

The championship event, REDCREST IV, will take place at Lake Norman, the largest man-made freshwater body in North Carolina. It will feature the 2022 Bass Pro Tour’s top 40 anglers as they vie for the REDCREST Championship trophy and a top prize worth $300,000.

“As Charlotte’s hospitality industry continues to see strong recovery, we are ecstatic to welcome Major League Fishing’s REDCREST IV championship next year,” Tom Murray, Chief Executive Officer of the CRVA said. “We look forward to welcoming MLF fans and outdoor enthusiasts to the Queen City.”

Lake Norman has hosted MLF events in the past, but those have been limited to the Phoenix Bass Fishing League, Toyota Series and Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Events. The lake has never hosted the Bass Pro Tour.

“REDCREST IV is the most prestigious fishing event Lake Norman has ever hosted,” Sally Ashworth, the Executive Director of Visit Lake Norman said.

March’s tournament will employ a catch, weigh and immediate-release format that will rank the anglers by the amount of weight they can catch.

The MLF Outdoor Sports Expo will occur at Charlotte’s The Park Expo and Conference and will showcase exhibitions and activities for fishing and outdoor fans. The exhibitions will show new items in a variety of outdoor activities, including boating, hunting and camping.