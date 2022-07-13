ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

One of the biggest competitions in pro fishing is coming to Lake Norman near Charlotte

By Varun Shankar
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HB3z5_0gehV3Of00
Phoenix Moore

One of the biggest competitions in bass fishing is coming to the Charlotte area early next year.

Major League Fishing, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA), Visit Lake Norman and the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Charlotte will host the Bass Pro Tour championship event and the MLF Outdoor Sports Expo Mar. 10-12, 2023.

The championship event, REDCREST IV, will take place at Lake Norman, the largest man-made freshwater body in North Carolina. It will feature the 2022 Bass Pro Tour’s top 40 anglers as they vie for the REDCREST Championship trophy and a top prize worth $300,000.

“As Charlotte’s hospitality industry continues to see strong recovery, we are ecstatic to welcome Major League Fishing’s REDCREST IV championship next year,” Tom Murray, Chief Executive Officer of the CRVA said. “We look forward to welcoming MLF fans and outdoor enthusiasts to the Queen City.”

Lake Norman has hosted MLF events in the past, but those have been limited to the Phoenix Bass Fishing League, Toyota Series and Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Events. The lake has never hosted the Bass Pro Tour.

“REDCREST IV is the most prestigious fishing event Lake Norman has ever hosted,” Sally Ashworth, the Executive Director of Visit Lake Norman said.

March’s tournament will employ a catch, weigh and immediate-release format that will rank the anglers by the amount of weight they can catch.

The MLF Outdoor Sports Expo will occur at Charlotte’s The Park Expo and Conference and will showcase exhibitions and activities for fishing and outdoor fans. The exhibitions will show new items in a variety of outdoor activities, including boating, hunting and camping.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Cook Out Summer Shootout to include Cruise-In on July 19

CONCORD – The seventh round of the Cook Out Summer Shootout includes a Cruise-in Night on July 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hagerty and Streetside Classics will bring more than 50 dream cars for fans to enjoy ahead of a night of grassroots racing with Legend Cars and Bandoleros. The night will feature a car cruise on the quarter-mile between the Bandolero and Legend Car features.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

First rodeo in Denver ready to stampede this weekend

DENVER – The organized sport of rodeo dates back nearly 150 years and for the first time ever a stampede of livestock, cowboys and cowgirls will rumble through the heart of Denver to put on a show at JR’s Pro Rodeo. “I got my first horse when I...
DENVER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Mecklenburg County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte Observer

Here are 6 National Ice Cream Day deals and special flavors to check out in Charlotte

The perfect summer treat will get its day in the sun on Sunday as Charlotte and communities across the country recognize a hallmark of the season, National Ice Cream Day. In recognition of the exciting holiday, many Charlotte area ice cream spots will have deals on Sunday and throughout the week and month, which is actually National Ice Cream Month. In addition to those deals on frozen treats, some ice cream shops are also offering special release flavors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

A new ice cream spot’s coming to South End, and the brain freeze could be worth it.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Urban Sweets ice cream, which is opening a new store next month on West Boulevard in South End. Owner Kristen Stewart — no relation to “Twilight” leading lady Kristen Stewart — told CharlotteFive that she chose South End because it is growing quickly. “It’s a very diverse community,” she said. “It’s very vibrant.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Fishing Tournament#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Recreation Department#Major League Fishing#Crva#Toyota Series
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Bear sightings on the rise in western NC

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the time of year where bear sightings are more common - and police in western North Carolina are sharing tips for people who may have bears regularly on their property. Waynesville Police Department said to avoid bears in your area, secure your garbage...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Aaron Tippin to replace Sammy Kershaw in Kannapolis Friday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Aaron Tippin will perform a concert at Village Park in Kannapolis Friday after country singer Sammy Kershaw had to cancel due to COVID-19. This is the second time Kershaw's had to cancel a show in Kannapolis this year. He was scheduled to perform at the Jiggy with the Piggy barbecue festival but had to postpone due to severe weather.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Toyota
WCNC

Seven more Charlotte-area stores fined for overcharging, state audit shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, state audits show, and officials believe staffing shortages could be to blame. According to state records, seven Charlotte-area stores received fines for overcharging in the first quarter of 2022. They include four Walmart stores, in Belmont, North Charlotte, Matthews, and Indian Trail, two Dollar Generals, in Marshville and East Charlotte, and a Dollar Store in Northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Garth Brooks concert road closures in Charlotte: What you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many Charlotteans and country music fans are looking forward to the Garth Brooks concerts at Bank of America Stadium this weekend in Uptown Charlotte. Brooks is performing in Charlotte for the first time in over 20 years, and tickets were so sought after the country icon added a second show for his fans. But with the concerts come road closures to keep in mind.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
8K+
Followers
517
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy