Nearly 9 inches of rain fall in section of Great Smoky Mountains, prompting closures

This is a washed-out area on Porters Creek Road inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The area remains closed due to damage. Great Smoky Mountains National Park photo

The popular Greenbrier area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park is temporarily closed due to intense storms that dumped nearly 9 inches of rain over several hours, according to the National Park Service.

It happened Tuesday, July 12, and the deluge was centered over an area that was already saturated from 5 inches of rain that fell in the last week, park officials said in a news release.

Flood damage includes “significant” washouts along Porters Creek Road, park officials said.

Conditions remain unpredictable, including potential damage to trails and trail bridges, the park says.

“We remind everyone to be mindful of weather forecasts and to be prepared with an emergency plan before heading out into the backcountry as these popup storms can cause the rivers to rise rapidly,” Deputy Superintendent Alan Sumeriski said in the release.

“Just last Friday, emergency responders from the park and Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue successfully rescued a 13-year-old boy from rising flood waters in the Chimneys Picnic Area. Please exercise caution when recreating near or attempting to cross rivers in the park.”

The closures apply to motorists and pedestrians and include: “Greenbrier Picnic Area, Greenbrier Picnic Pavilion, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, and Backcountry Campsites 31, 32, and 33.”

Ramsey Cascades Trail is an 8-mile loop that is one of the park’s most popular trails due to its proximity to a 100-foot waterfall.

Trails outside the Greenbrier area remain open, but hikers are being cautioned.

“Hikers should be prepared to turn around if they encounter high-water river crossings or damaged trail conditions along these routes,” the park says.