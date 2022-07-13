ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Nearly 9 inches of rain fall in section of Great Smoky Mountains, prompting closures

By Mark Price
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rx1Sf_0gehV2Vw00
This is a washed-out area on Porters Creek Road inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The area remains closed due to damage. Great Smoky Mountains National Park photo

The popular Greenbrier area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park is temporarily closed due to intense storms that dumped nearly 9 inches of rain over several hours, according to the National Park Service.

It happened Tuesday, July 12, and the deluge was centered over an area that was already saturated from 5 inches of rain that fell in the last week, park officials said in a news release.

Flood damage includes “significant” washouts along Porters Creek Road, park officials said.

Conditions remain unpredictable, including potential damage to trails and trail bridges, the park says.

“We remind everyone to be mindful of weather forecasts and to be prepared with an emergency plan before heading out into the backcountry as these popup storms can cause the rivers to rise rapidly,” Deputy Superintendent Alan Sumeriski said in the release.

“Just last Friday, emergency responders from the park and Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue successfully rescued a 13-year-old boy from rising flood waters in the Chimneys Picnic Area. Please exercise caution when recreating near or attempting to cross rivers in the park.”

The closures apply to motorists and pedestrians and include: “Greenbrier Picnic Area, Greenbrier Picnic Pavilion, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, and Backcountry Campsites 31, 32, and 33.”

Ramsey Cascades Trail is an 8-mile loop that is one of the park’s most popular trails due to its proximity to a 100-foot waterfall.

Trails outside the Greenbrier area remain open, but hikers are being cautioned.

“Hikers should be prepared to turn around if they encounter high-water river crossings or damaged trail conditions along these routes,” the park says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AA8ht_0gehV2Vw00
This is the area where closures are in place. Great Smoky Mountains National Park map

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Bear sightings on the rise in western NC

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the time of year where bear sightings are more common - and police in western North Carolina are sharing tips for people who may have bears regularly on their property. Waynesville Police Department said to avoid bears in your area, secure your garbage...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Investigation underway into 3 cases of 'major destruction of public land' at Lake Hartwell

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it is investigating and pursuing restitution for three cases of major destruction to public lands surrounding Hartwell Lake. The Corps says the cases deal with an 'unprecedented increase' in property owners illegally removing trees and vegetation along the lake's shoreline, according to Sandy Campbell, Hartwell Natural Resource program manager.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Smoky Mountains#Rain Fall#Flood#Weather Forecasts#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#The National Park Service
WDBJ7.com

State of emergency declared in response to SW Virginia flooding

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to assist with response and recovery efforts due to impacts from heavy rainfall and severe flooding. Severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region Tuesday, July 12, and continued into the early morning...
VIRGINIA STATE
WCNC

Gas prices are finally falling. Here's how low they could go

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers are finally catching a break at the pump as gas prices continue to fall from record highs across North Carolina and South Carolina. Some drivers have reported seeing prices at or below $4 a gallon, which is a big drop from where they were just a few weeks ago in many parts of the region. Experts say those gas prices will continue to drop, depending on a few factors. How long can we expect prices to fall and just how low will they get?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

This Is The Best Lake In North Carolina

North Carolina may have a beautiful coastline to soak up the sun while on a trip to the beach, but thanks to all the lakes around the state, you don't have to go too far to spend some quality time on the water with family and friends. Cheapism searched the...
LIFESTYLE
WFAE

North Carolina's drought and its impact

Dry conditions have struck North Carolina this summer. According to the North Carolina State Climate Office, it is the driest start to the summer since 1999. This time last month, less than half of the state was designated “abnormally dry” by the National Integrated Drought Information System. That was mostly in the eastern part of the state. Now, more than 95% is covered and moderate drought conditions have moved west. It includes Charlotte and the surrounding area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
Charlotte Observer

One of the biggest competitions in pro fishing is coming to Lake Norman near Charlotte

One of the biggest competitions in bass fishing is coming to the Charlotte area early next year. Major League Fishing, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA), Visit Lake Norman and the Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Charlotte will host the Bass Pro Tour championship event and the MLF Outdoor Sports Expo Mar. 10-12, 2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popular Science

North Carolina’s biogas problem is only getting worse

Researchers are concerned the legislature’s well-documented, long-standing relationship with the swine industry is allowing lenient policies that will further harm communities already suffering health and environmental impacts from industrial hog farming. Deposit PhotosN.C. released a general biogas permit despite environmental justice concerns. The permit allows farms to bypass individual water quality review and public hearing processes when installing an anaerobic digester.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
UPI News

Man's last-minute hunch leads to $100,000 lottery prize

July 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was leaving a North Carolina store when a hunch told him to turn around and buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize. Barry Bruce, of Danville, Va., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was about to leave the Jones Exxon store in Stanley, N.C., when he stopped in his tracks.
DANVILLE, VA
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
8K+
Followers
517
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy