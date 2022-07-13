Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Pinopolis to near Knightsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Moncks Corner, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Ladson, Daniel Island, Ridgeville, Crowfield Plantation, Jedburg, Old Santee Canal State Park, Huger and Cainhoy. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 189 and 209. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO