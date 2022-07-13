ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley;...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Pinopolis to near Knightsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Moncks Corner, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Ladson, Daniel Island, Ridgeville, Crowfield Plantation, Jedburg, Old Santee Canal State Park, Huger and Cainhoy. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 189 and 209. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Chatham; Effingham The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Effingham County in southeastern Georgia Chatham County in southeastern Georgia Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, clusters of severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Calawassie Island to near Monteith. The storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Pooler, Bluffton, Godley Station, Savannah International Airport, Jasper, Rincon, Garden City, Port Wentworth, Hardeeville, Rose Hill, Sun City, Switzerland, Purysburgh, Calawassie Island and Meinhard. This warning includes the following interstates: I-16 between mile markers 159 and 161. I-516 near mile marker 9. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 2 and 19. I-95 in Georgia between mile markers 101 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

