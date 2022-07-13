ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine strikes behind Russian lines with long-range launchers from the West

By Grayson Quay
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4wnM_0gehU3Qs00
Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian forces are using new, long-range rocket launchers provided by Western countries to strike targets far behind Russian lines, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The Times describes a "fireball" that "lit up the sky" over occupied Luhansk on Wednesday morning in what Russian media described as a strike on an aircraft battery.

Russian state media reported that similar strikes against ammunition depots near Kherson in southern Ukraine actually targeted civilians, leaving seven dead. Ukraine's military rejected this claim.

Per the Times, Ukrainian forces are carrying out these strikes with "truck-mounted, multiple rocket launchers known as High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems or HIMARS."

As explained here at The Week, "HIMARS is a lighter, more mobile cousin of the [Multiple Launch Rocket System]" and has an effective range of more than 180 miles. That's 10 times the range of the M777 howitzers the U.S. previously sent Ukraine.

On June 1, a U.S. official confirmed that the HIMARS was headed to Kyiv as part of a new $700 million military aid package.

If Ukraine is able to successfully disrupt Russia's logistics and artillery operations, this could be a game changer. During the Donbas campaign, Russia has relied heavily on its massive artillery advantage to drive back Ukrainian forces, shooting some 50,000 artillery rounds per day, 10 times what Ukraine could manage.

Comments / 44

Tom Harper
2d ago

good job, see how those thugs like it. funny why russia doesn't like that when it happens to them. REDS GO HOME

Reply
31
Manny Parra
2d ago

Biden will provide anything the Ucranian president wants, if not he will say the truth about Hunter Biden, more billions, more military equipment, etc, etc.

Reply(6)
13
UaintBlackObiden
2d ago

Its official, the biden administration will continue to escalate and profit from the Ukraine/Russian War/Death

Reply(1)
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Ukraine#Luhansk#Russian State#Ukrainian#Western#The New York Times#Newsweek
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy