ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

25-year-old woman dead after being found unresponsive in cell

By Sir Milo Loftin
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZBua_0gehTUyD00
Las Colinas Detention Center in Santee (Photo: Flickr/888bailbond)

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead Wednesday, a day after authorities say she was found unresponsive in her jail cell, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Vianna Granillo was arrested by deputies on the morning of July 8 for reportedly being in violation of a court order. She was later transferred to Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility that same evening.

During a safety check on Tuesday, July 12 around 2:00 a.m., deputies found Granillo unresponsive in her cell, Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release.

Deputies and medical staff at the detention facility administered several doses of Naloxone, a medicine used to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, Steffen said. Life-saving measures were also attempted before Granillo was ultimately taken to a local hospital by an ambulance for further treatment.

Granillo’s health continued to decline while in the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation. An autopsy is preliminarily scheduled for July 14, Steffen noted.

The Sheriff’s homicide unit will investigate the incident, because the woman was in the Sheriff’s Department’s custody. The Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board, who conduct investigations into in-custody deaths and other incidents, have been notified as well.

Comments / 5

Related
sandiegocountynews.com

25-year-old woman released from Sheriff’s Dept. custody dies at local hospital

San Diego, CA–A 25-year-old woman who was recently released from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department custody, died at a local hospital. On July 8, just before 10 a.m. Granillo was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of a court order. She was transferred from the Vista Detention Facility arriving at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility just before 5:30 p.m.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Traffic Pursuit – Vista Two Persons Arrested After Long Pursuit

On Thursday at about 7:45PM, deputies from the Vista Gang Enforcement Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a blue Honda Civic for unsafe speeds at Civic Center Dr. and Sierra Verde in the city of Vista. The vehicle, driven by Francisco Castro (DOB 02/16/2000), failed to yield resulting in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, several objects were thrown out of the window including illegal drugs and a black handgun. The black handgun was later recovered and upon further inspection was found to be a paintball gun. The Honda also struck another vehicle’s side view mirror causing minor damage but no injuries to any of the occupants.
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Family of Man Slain By San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Sues Department for Wrongful Death

The family of a man who was shot and killed by a San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy near the Mexico border in February plans to sue the department for wrongful death. 31-year old Mizael Corrales was pulled over in a strip mall in San Ysidro under suspicion of driving a stolen Mercedes. The Sheriff’s Department says two passengers complied with a deputy’s orders to step out of the vehicle, but Corrales did not.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Deputies Arrest 2 Due to Felony Warrants After Pursuit in Vista, San Marcos

Two motorists remained in custody Friday following a chase through Vista and San Marcos during which the suspects allegedly tossed drugs out of their car window. Deputies from the Vista Gang Enforcement Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a blue Honda Civic for unsafe speeds at Civic Center Drive and Sierra Verde Drive in Vista at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Park.
SAN MARCOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naloxone#Violent Crime#Sheriff
Times of San Diego

Teenage Victim of Fatal Suspected Gang Shooting in City Heights ID’d

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a teenage boy who was killed last weekend in a suspected gang shooting in City Heights. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire found Enrique Medina, 14, lying mortally wounded on a sidewalk at Polk Avenue and 37th Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday in San Diego’s Oak Park neighborhood, police said. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a 34-year-old man in a 2014 Dodge Journey was traveling southbound at 3000 54th Street when he struck the unidentified man in the roadway, San Diego police Officer Dave O’Brien wrote in a watch commander’s log. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Errol Hunt Dies after Car Collision near Mission Gorge Road [San Carlos, CA]

82-Year-Old Man Killed after Vehicle Accident near Mission Trails Regional Park. On July 8, just after 4:00 p.m., police responded to a reported incident in the 7500 block of Mission Gorge Road. According to investigators, Hunt was traveling westbound in a Toyota SUV before making a left turn into a driveway. For reasons currently unknown, his vehicle struck two other vehicles that were traveling eastbound on the same road.
SAN CARLOS, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

24-year-old killed in a vehicle collision on Interstate 805

San Diego, CA–A 24-year-old Chula Vista man was killed early Tuesday morning when his vehicle veered off the roadway on southbound Interstate 805 and impacted the center median wall, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol dispatch received a call at around 2:15 a.m. of a crash with an ambulance...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

Lakeside man arrested at block party carrying ghost gun

At the first Chula Vista Block Party in downtown on July 8, shortly after the event began the Chula Vista Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man attending from Lakeside who had a loaded ghost gun and high capacity magazine. Officers recovered the gun and sent the man to jail. CVPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Anthony Molina said the man was identified as Ralph Fojo.
LAKESIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced to 45 Years to Life for Killing Romantic Rival in Point Loma

A man who gunned down a romantic rival outside a Point Loma gym, then fled to Mexico, was sentenced Friday to 45 years to life in state prison. Ernesto Castellanos Martinez, 46, pleaded guilty last year to first- degree murder and a gun-use allegation for shooting 27-year-old Alexander Mazin on Feb. 25, 2018. Mazin died at the scene of the shooting outside the 24 Hour Fitness on Midway Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy