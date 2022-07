This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the afternoon of July 12th, a male subject was arrested at the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, 333 South Lamine Avenue, for an active warrant. The male subject, who was not named in the report, was arrested and processed for an active warrant for Shoplifting. There was no further information in the report.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO