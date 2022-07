There’s still time left before the season starts, but so far the Dallas Cowboys haven’t had the splashiest offseason. The Cowboys lost key pieces like Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and La’el Collins, and some of the big-name free agents that were previously rumored to be attached to Dallas ended up elsewhere. This might not be the offseason Jerry Jones and company pushed all the chips to the center of the table, but that doesn’t mean the front office has sat on their hands all summer.

