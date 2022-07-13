ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Big 12 Football Media Day 1 Recap: Red Raiders’ Influence Represented Though Other Programs

By Mason Horodyski
 2 days ago
(Nexstar/Staff)

ARLINGTON, Texas– A new era of Big 12 football began on Wednesday following Day 1 of 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days.

The Big 12 Conference started off their annual event at AT&T Stadium with the introduction of new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. In a wildly changing college athletics landscape, Yormark stressed the importance of prepping the Big 12 for even more change.

With the events of the last couple of weeks, conference composition is once again at the forefront of college athletics,” said Yormark. As such, I have been very involved with the stakeholders both inside and outside the Big 12 regarding our path forward and opportunities to grow both the Big 12 brand and business.”

While Texas Tech won’t participate in media events until Thursday, they were plenty of Red Raider tie-ins from other Big 12 schools. The most notable of which was Baylor: Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire‘s previous school. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda expressed his excitement for McGuire entering his first season as a leading man.

I have a lot of respect and administration for Joey. I think, as an assistant coach, was very hardworking, was a great teammate to all the rest of the coaches, was a hard worker ,is very well respected, especially in the state of Texas,” said Aranda. “With the exception of one game, man, I want [Tech] to get them all.”

McGuire’s former players from Waco expressed their excitement as well.

“I think [McGuire] was a big part in growing what Baylor has become,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “I’m happy for him and I wish him the best of luck.”

McGuire won’t be the only Red Raider on a Big 12 sideline this season. Up in Morgantown, former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell will be taking over as Offensive Coordinator for the West Virginia University Mountaineers. WVU Head Coach Neal Brown Is excited to see what the Red Raiders all-time leading passer brings to the table.

“He’s brought a different energy about him. He’s confident without being arrogant. He’s extremely humble,” said Brown. “It helps that he was a great player in this league, and I think that gets the players’ attention on your current roster but also in recruiting.”

West Virginia wide receiver Bryce-Ford Wheaton has enjoyed Harrell’s presence so far.

“Me and Coach Harrell have a good relationship, he’s a cool guy,” said Ford-Wheaton. “ he played at Texas Tech and that gets our respect automatically as being a player.”

Red Raiders head coach Joey Maguire and Texas Tech players will be made available for a day to a Big 12 media days on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

