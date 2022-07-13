ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Making A Difference: Neighborhood God Mom

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Hzow_0gehSeso00

HUBER HEIGHTS — “I am the face of this neighborhood. When they see me come out, they just run to me, and it puts a smile on my face.” Stacie Campbell is talking about her neighborhood just off I-75 Huber Heights.

She and her family have lived in the neighborhood for several years. “They call me the neighborhood God Mom,” as she chucked sharing how she is “Making a Difference” with News Center 7.

Every day she prides herself on looking out for the 15-20 neighborhood kids. Some as young as eight, others as old as 16. “When I come home, and I see that, and I hear them yell my name, it just makes me happy too.

They are so elated jumping up and down. You have candy? Can I have some water? You have snacks? They all attack me - I think it’s great.”

She prides herself on being part mother, part role model, part rule-enforcer and part friend. “I want them to see that me being an example to other children, they can do it when they have their kids.”

Seeing the kids come outside and enjoy each other, Stacie said, “I think it keeps a sense of togetherness amongst these guys.”

During our visit, WHIO watched as a couple middle school-aged girls went running up to Stacie and gave her a big hug. She told them, “I’m going to give you some water and snacks when I get done, ok.”

The girls had their choice of chips, cookies, and rice crispy treats. The treats were all neatly placed in a round basket atop a new case of bottled water.”

Over the years, there have been people and neighbors who could not understand why she cares so much. “Well, they think I’m crazy. They don’t see or understand why I allow myself to do what I do with the children. But I love kids and have a lot of patience.”

In Stacie’s own way, she’s “Making a Difference” in kids’ lives. She only asks for two things - Be respectful and make her smile. “If people do this every single day, this will make the world a greater place.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

COMMUNITY GEMS: Bus driver charts a path for kindness

For Tanika Thompson, being a Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus driver isn’t just a 9-to-5 job. It’s also a chance to spread kindness to others. Thompson, who’s been behind the wheel for 21 years, said she strives to be a listening ear and a person that offers words of encouragement to all.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Donations for Officer Ney: How you can help

D&G Roofing and Restoration is accepting donations at 360 Gargrave Rd. Suite D in Dayton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The company said that if you cannot make it during those hours, you can call 937-439-0554 and they can make arrangements for you.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Huber Heights, OH
Society
City
Huber Heights, OH
WLWT 5

Environmentally friendly and money saving fashion hacks

CINCINNATI — If you're looking at your closet and are feeling the urge to purge, it might be a good idea. But you'll want to think twice before tossing those formerly favorite jeans in the trash. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans generated more than 13 million tons of clothing and footwear waste. Thirteen percent of those clothing items were recycled. The rest? That percentage ended up in a landfill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

CarePortal launches to help Springfield students in need

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield City School District and The Nehemiah Foundation, a local faith-based non-profit, have collaborated to launch an online tool that aims to fulfill students’ needs outside of the classroom. The tool, called CarePortal, has traditionally been used in Job and Family Services Departments....
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#God
dayton.com

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day Sunday with $1.52 cones at Graeters

Get ready for the sweetest day of the year! Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. 🍦. President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984 and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. “Now, Therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, President of the...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Lineup of local rock bands at Blind Bob's this weekend

The Heisey Glass Company is being joined on the Blind Bob's stage in Dayton by Terrycloth Mother and The Social Q this Friday, July 15th. The midwest rock ‘n roll band from Dayton, The Heisey Glass Company, released their two most recent EP’s, It’s Ready, and, Maybe Not, earlier this year.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Fox 19

Cincinnati Animal CARE requests information about this days-old puppy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is requesting information after receiving a days-old puppy that is missing a leg on July 13. The animal shelter confirms that the puppy is two days-old, female and is receiving emergency medical care. The shelter asks the public to call Hamilton County Dog Wardens...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Humane Society holding adoption event for beagle puppies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will be holding an adoption event for eight beagle puppies this weekend. According to the Humane Society, they took in the eight puppies and four adult beagles after they were rescued by the Human Society of the United States from a facility that breeds animals for animal testing.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

COMMUNITY GEMS: Woman takes pride in keeping Dayton neighborhood clean

Vendola Lawrence believes a clean community is a safer one. She removes litter and debris from her neighborhood on Dayton’s West Side, focusing on the areas of South Ardmore Avenue, Bish Avenue and Cowart Street. “I’m out here every week,” said Lawrence, an amiable 64-year-old woman with a beatific...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

A ‘berry’ good day for berry picking

Berry picking is well underway across the area. Whether it’s a longstanding family tradition or a spontaneous weekend trip, berry picking and summertime go hand-in-hand. “We have a lot of repeat customers, people who come out year after year,” said Cathy Pullins, one of the owners of the family owned and operated Champaign Berry Farm in Urbana.
DAYTON, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Ohio

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Downtown Dayton restaurant to host 3-course cochinita dinner

An upscale Mexican restaurant in downtown Dayton is bringing back their executive chef’s fondest memory by hosting a three-course cochinita dinner with an optional wine pairing on Wednesday, July 20. “I can remember running around my grandparents’ house in Chixchulub with all my cousins,” said Sueño Executive Chef Jorge...
DAYTON, OH
thefocus.news

What happened to 105.9? Ohio station switches from Country to The Oasis

If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Don’t be a Dummy! Check Out Ventriloquist Darci Lynne

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you’re in need of an event to spice up your week, Darci Lynne is performing at the Fraze Pavilion on Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 PM. The 17-year-old ventriloquist and singer is sure to wow folks of any age!
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy