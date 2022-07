FULTON — The Friends of History in Fulton is hosting its annual Porch Party on Friday, July 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the J.W. Pratt House Museum. The Porch Party celebrates the opening of the museum, which opened for the season in April. Members of the Friends of History as well as community members come to the event to tour the museum, visit the new exhibits and enjoy each other’s company, according to Board member and Porch Party Co-Chair LaVerne DeLand.

