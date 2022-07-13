Counties Not Under A Burn Ban

WASHINGTON – A Texas military contractor has pleaded guilty to rigging bids on public military contracts at Red River Army Depot and Michigan. Yesterday, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Texarkana Division, John “Mark” Leveritt, 62, pleaded guilty to rigging bids on government contracts from at least May 2013 through April 2018. According to court documents, Leveritt conspired with others to rig bids on specific government contracts to give the false impression of competition and secure government payments in excess of $17.5 million. The plea agreement detailed seven contracting proposals that Leveritt and his co-conspirator rigged, which included work performed for the Red River Army Depot in Texarkana and the U.S. Contracting Command in Warren, Michigan.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO