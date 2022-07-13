ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titus County, TX

Counties Not Under A Burn Ban

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only counties in Northeast Texas not...

easttexasradio.com

eparisextra.com

JUST IN: Burn ban in effect for Lamar County

On Tuesday, the Lamar County Commissioners Court will look at possibly extending the ban through Aug. 8, 2022. A burn ban is now in effect for Lamar County due to the dry conditions. According to Judge Brandon Bell, the burn ban will be in effect for seven days. On Tuesday,...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
CBS19

COVID-19 cases are increasing in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — COVID-19 cases have been rising in East Texas over the last several weeks, especially around Tyler and Longview. "We want to warn everybody, it's time to pick up your mitigation measures again," said Russell Hopkins, Director for Public Health Emergency Preparedness at NET Health. According to...
TYLER, TX
KXII.com

Burn ban not issued in Grayson Co.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County has yet to issue a burn ban. The Office of Emergency Management said it examines a drought index called KBDI. Approximately eight years ago, county commissioners said they decided it will issue a burn ban when the index reaches 650, a number that represents potential for a fire.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || July 15, 2022

EDWARDS, GENEVA JENKINS – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE. JOHNSON, LINTORIA TRENEA – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTIONS; THEFT PROP >=$100<$750; MTR/THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Two wildfires started by illegal burning in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews responded to three fires in Rusk County that officials believe were caused by illegal burning, two of which resulted in “out of control wildfires.” Wednesday afternoon, the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly to a fire on FM 1716, near Lee’s Creek Grocery and Grill, according to Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Firefighters Injured In Wood County Blaze

Two Wood County firefighters were hospitalized after responding to a large grass fire between Hawkins and Holly Lake Ranch. Its believed that the was caused by someone throwing a cigarette out of a vehicle. An assistant chief from the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department and a firefighter from the Ogburn VFD were transported to a hospital with heat-related issues. At least one home was heavily damaged in the fire.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

CDC Places Parts of North Texas on High Alert for COVID-19 Infections

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has placed parts of North Texans on alert for the spread of COVID-19. Dallas, Tarrant and Collin county are now in the high-risk or red category of COVID-19 spread. Denton County is set at yellow. The red designation differs from the yellow, which...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Historic area of Jefferson hit hard by storm

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Downed trees and downed power lines have been reported in Jefferson following a Wednesday night storm. The storm came between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. High winds are blamed on the damage. About 850 homes lost power. A tree hit Bayou Tours boat company, forcing the...
JEFFERSON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Alba Woman Indicted For Stealing Over $20K

A Wood County grand jury indicted Amber Raelynn Highnote, 35, of Alba, after they arrested her in January for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from the City of Quitman. They are accusing Highnote of theft by unlawfully acquiring and exercising control over property of the City of Quitman, which reportedly went on between February 2018 and July 2021. Highnote’s official charge is theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000, which is a state jail-level felony. She worked as the city water clerk and resigned in July 2021.
QUITMAN, TX
KXII.com

Man jailed for animal cruelty in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man was charged with animal cruelty Monday. Nathan Coffman, 47, of Ringling, was booked into the Carter County jail after his dogs were found at a property on Joiner City Road off US Highway 70. The dogs were left without food, water, or...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman truck theft suspect nabbed in Calera

CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Calera police have arrested a man suspected in the theft of a pickup truck in Sherman hours earlier. The suspect drove off from the QuikTrip across from Texoma Medical Center on U.S. 75 and fled north at around 7 a.m. Friday. Bryan County deputies were...
CALERA, OK
KXII.com

Denison city council reconsidering ordinance for aggregate sales yard

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison City council voted this week to reconsider the ordinance for an aggregate sales yard to go in near several neighborhoods after the city made a technical error. The project will go back to Planning and Zoning after the city didn’t notify one of the...
easttexasradio.com

Military Contractor Pleads Guilty To Rigging Bids For Public Contracts In Texas And Michigan

WASHINGTON – A Texas military contractor has pleaded guilty to rigging bids on public military contracts at Red River Army Depot and Michigan. Yesterday, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Texarkana Division, John “Mark” Leveritt, 62, pleaded guilty to rigging bids on government contracts from at least May 2013 through April 2018. According to court documents, Leveritt conspired with others to rig bids on specific government contracts to give the false impression of competition and secure government payments in excess of $17.5 million. The plea agreement detailed seven contracting proposals that Leveritt and his co-conspirator rigged, which included work performed for the Red River Army Depot in Texarkana and the U.S. Contracting Command in Warren, Michigan.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Amber Alert Lifted After Baby Returned

The Amber Alert issued for a 10-day-old baby boy from Coffee City has been cancelled after the boy was turned over to authorities in Hunt County. Ryder Williams had been taken by his non-custodial parents after he tested positive for narcotics and custody was awarded to CPS. Tests will now be done on the baby to make sure he is ok. Charges are pending against the parents.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
fox40jackson.com

Texas family dines at North Carolina Waffle House, then robs it

A Texas family who sat down for a meal at a Waffle House in North Carolina Monday before robbing it has been arrested, police said. The Hillsborough police announced the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday, saying they received assistance from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

WebXtra: ‘Permanent jewelry’ trend makes way to East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A unusual new trend in jewelry is now available in East Texas. It’s called ‘permanent jewelry’, and it’s becoming popular across the country, And now being offered by a Longview businesswoman. They’re called forever bracelets, a trend that began popping up on...
LONGVIEW, TX

