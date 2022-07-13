ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farwell, MI

For the Community, By the Community Podcast: Operation Grain Train

By Lauren Creighton
 2 days ago
The people of Ukraine still need help in every way possible.

One nonprofit organization known as the Orphan Grain Train, has partnered up with Living Hope Lutheran Church in Farwell to collect and distribute items in need right now.

This month, we’re talking with Tom Pirnstill, a trustee of the church overseeing this important operation.

  • Infants Supplies: Cloth and disposable diapers/layettes/stuffed toys.
  • Medical Equipment and Supplies: Bed and bath linens/sheets/disposable gowns and gloves/walkers, wheel chairs/crutches/canes.
  • Hygiene Supplies: Sanitary products for women/toothbrushes/diapers for adults and babies/towels and washcloths/bar soap/combs.
  • School Supplies: Back packs/New coloring books, crayons, etc. /new pens and pencils/writing paper and notebooks/sports equipment such as soccer balls, bats/baseballs/ball gloves, and uniforms.
  • Clothing: Infant, children’s, women’s and men’s clothes/shoes, clean and wearable/new underwear only/socks. Pack in plastic bags. NO Boxes please
  • Quilts/Comforters/Blankets, Towels, Washcloths.

